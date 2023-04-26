Who is Dua Lipa’s alleged new boyfriend, Romain Gavras?

Pop star Dua Lipa is hot property in the world of music, releasing hit after hit and performing at sold-out shows.

Since emerging onto the entertainment scene, the British singer has morphed into a high-profile celebrity who can do it all.

Since topping the charts, Dua has ventured into fashion and has been taking an interest in acting.

The Don’t Start Now hitmaker will star in the upcoming Barbie, which will be released on July 21.

Previously she has dated chef Isaac Carew, LANY frontman Paul Klein, and model Anwar Hadid.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After supposedly being single for some time, it appears Dua is off the market again and is in a new relationship with Romain Gavras.

But who is he, and what does he do?

Romain Gavras is an established director

Born in Paris, Romain is a successful director of Greek heritage and the son of Oscar-winning director Costas Gavras.

At 41 years old, he is 14 years older than Dua, who is 27.

The pair supposedly confirmed their relationship after Dua shared a snapshot of the pair in each other’s company on her Instagram Story, per Greek City Times.

The image was a polaroid, which Dua held in her hand. In the photo, they both were captured laughing. On the story, she put the red heart emoji, confirming their love for one another.

Like Dua, Romain knows what it’s like to enjoy huge success.

His resume boasts directing music videos for M.I.A., Jay-Z and Kanye West, The xx, and Mark Ronson, to name a few.

Romain also directs movies, some of which include The World Is Yours and Athena.

Dua isn’t the only musician Romain has been romantically linked to, however, as he previously was in a relationship with Rita Ora and M.I.A.

Dua Lipa’s last public relationship was in 2021 with Anwar Hadid

The last time Dua shared her relationship with fans was when she dated model Anwar Hadid.

As previously reported by The Sun, they were seen going on a string of dates together in the summer of 2019. Soon after, they made their red carpet debut that same year.

According to an inside source at Us Weekly, the pair were no longer together by December 2021.

With so much going on in her world, it appeared their split was more amicable as opposed to toxic.

“Dua is laser-focused on work,” an inside source told Page Six, adding, “She has been preparing nonstop for her tour and working on her next album.”

To this day, they still follow each other on Instagram, so there is clearly no bad blood between them.