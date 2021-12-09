Dua Lipa net worth 2021: The British singer’s huge success that helped her become a millionaire

Dua Lipa’s net worth and success revealed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Dua Lipa is one of pop music’s biggest stars of today and her rise to the top is due to her consistent hard work. After making her chart debut in 2015, Lipa’s career has gone from strength to strength.

With three Grammy Awards, five BRIT Awards, and a Mercury Prize nomination to her name, it’s safe to say the British singer is living her best life.

With that being said, how much is Lipa worth? Keep reading to find out.

Dua Lipa’s net worth in 2021

As of 2021, Dua Lipa is worth a staggering £36 million, according to The Times. As noted by the outlet, she is ranked at No. 22 on the Young Rich List.

While Lipa’s main income comes from her music career, she has ventured out into fashion and is about to start acting.

How did Dua Lipa earn her money?

In the UK, Dua Lipa has achieved three No. 1 singles and a total of 10 top 10 hits.

Since releasing her debut self-titled album in June 2017, her LP hasn’t left the top 100, currently spending 235 weeks on the chart. As for her highly-praised sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, that LP has remained in the top 40 since its release in April 2020, as of this writing.

Internationally, Lipa has found herself dominating too. In the US, her hit single Levitating was crowned the No. 1 song on Billboard’s US Hot 100 in 2021. Both of Lipa’s studio albums have been certified platinum by RIAA in America after selling over 1 million copies in the country alone.

To date, the Don’t Start Now hitmaker has worked with a number of household names, including Elton John, Madonna, Missy Elliott, and Gwen Stefani, to name a few.

Fashion and endorsement deals have played a big part in making Lipa a millionaire. In 2017, she became an ambassador for Foot Locker in Europe. In 2019, she modeled for Pepe Jeans’ spring/summer 2019 collection campaign and dropped her own range with the brand just months later. That same year, she became the face of YSL’s Libre fragrance.

The following year, she signed a multi-year partnership with Puma, which allowed her to become a global ambassador for the sports brand. In 2020, she also became a global ambassador for Evian’s Drink True campaign.

Last month, Lipa announced she would be launching a free weekly newsletter — Service 95 — that will allow fans to read about little-known hotspots, up-and-coming artists, and travel tips, etc., that they won’t have seen anywhere else.

2022 will not be a quiet year for Lipa as she will embark on a world tour that will see her play arena shows across Europe and North America. The shows will be in promotion for her second album, Future Nostalgia.

Next year, she will also make her acting debut in the big screen movie Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson, per The Hollywood Reporter.