Gwen Stefani net worth 2021: how much the iconic singer is worth and how she became a financial giant

Gwen Stefani has pocketed a lot of money during her lengthy and highly successful career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Since debuting on the entertainment scene, Gwen Stefani has become a pop culture icon who can clearly do it all.

While most will have been introduced by Stefani as the frontwoman of No Doubt, she has also embarked on a solo career and ventured into fashion and television.

With a career that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, how much is the mom-of-three really worth? Keep reading to find out.

Gwen Stefani’s net worth in 2021

As of 2021, Gwen Stefani is worth a whopping $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Being that Stefani has her fingers in a lot of pies, it comes as no surprise that she is such a financial giant. And with her still being a prominent name in entertainment, it seems her net worth will continue to grow.

How did Gwen Stefani make her money?

Gwen Stefani got her big break when performing as the lead singer of the ’90s ska/punk band No Doubt. Their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, introduced their music to fans around the world and quite literally put them on the map. As noted by Billboard, the record sold more than 10 million copies in the US alone and is one of 92 albums to ever be certified diamond.

After achieving huge success with No Doubt, Stefani embarked on a solo career that took her to new heights. Her debut album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., sold more than 7 million copies worldwide, per ChartMasters, and earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year.

While taking over the music charts, the What You Waiting For? hitmaker ventured into fashion and became a designer. In the 2000s, Stefani had two labels — LAMB and Harajuku Lovers — that became a huge success. But she didn’t stop there. Stefani released numerous fragrances, makeup products, and even has her own eyewear range. On the night of being honored with the Fashion Icon award at the People Choice Awards in 2019, it was revealed that Stefani has racked up a billion in retail sales.

In recent years, Stefani has become a regular face on television as she is an on-and-off coach on NBC’s The Voice. During her time on the show, her paycheck has increased and helped her bank a lot of money. As noted by Screen Rant, she made as much as $59 million.

In 2018, Stefani kicked off her own Las Vegas residency, Just A Girl, at the Zappos Theater. After performing over 50 shows during its successful three-year run, the singer made more than $26 million at the box office.

JUST A GIRL, @gwenstefani

$26,104,106 Revenue ($483,409 avg.)

191,082 Tickets Sold (3,539 avg.)

$136.61 Average Price

54/57 Reported Shows#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) November 19, 2021

With a new album and a potential makeup line, P8NT, on its way, we have no doubt Stefani will remain a Rich Girl.