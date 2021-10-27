The Voice nominated for People’s Choice Award for Best Competition Show of 2021

The Voice Season 21. Pic credit: NBC

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and The Voice received a big nomination.

The Voice was one of the nominees this year for Best Competition Show of 2021.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and The Voice’s nomination.

The Voice’s People’s Choice nomination

The Voice is in the middle of its 21st season and has enjoyed some incredible performers already this year. However, this is the second season that aired in 2021, with the 20th hitting NBC in March.

Last season, Nick Jonas joined Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as a coach on the show, and this season currently ongoing had Ariana Grande replace Jonas as a coach.

Season 20 saw Blake Shelton win once again, this time with singer Cam Anthony. Blake had two people in the finals, with Jordan Matthew Young coming in third. Kelly Clarkson (Kenzie Wheeler), John Legend (Victor Solomon), and Nick Jonas (Rachel Mac) all had singers in the finals, with Jonas coming in second.

Ariana Grande has brought a new youthful attitude to the show and there are rumors The Voice might go younger with future choices for coaches after this season.

The Voice has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award eight times now, winning the award five times in a row, from 2013 to 2018. It wasn’t nominated in 2019 or 2020.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Show of 2021 nominations

There are eight reality competition shows up for the award for Best Competition Show of 2021.

Dancing With the Stars was nominated with its 30th season airing right now.

America’s Got Talent picked up a nomination after wrapping up its 16th season in September. American Idol aired its 19th season early in 2021 and picked up a nomination for its efforts.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was nominated for its 13th season, which aired from January to April 2021.

The Bachelor aired its 25th season from January to March and earned a nomination as well. The Bachelorette aired its 17th season in June and is already in its 18th season, which is airing right now.

The Masked Singer also had two seasons in 2021, with the fifth season wrapping up in May and the sixth starting in September. Likewise, The Voice also had two seasons, the first ending in May and the second also starting in September. Both shows picked up nominations.

You can vote on who you want to win at the People’s Choice Awards by clicking here.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.