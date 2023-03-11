Few people embody the power and strength of Versace quite like Dua Lipa.

Dua has joined forces with the Italian brand previously. Such collaborations have seen Dua walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week and making headlines.

When Versace took its signature glamour to Los Angeles, the brand secured Dua’s services for another magnificent partnership.

The Future Nostalgia songstress shared a jam-packed photo carousel with her 87.7 million followers on Friday, documenting the joining of forces.

The singer received 2 million likes and counting for her beautiful display of fashion and style.

Dua boldly started her carousel, fiercely staring at the camera as she lounged on a bed.

Dua Lipa serves looks before Versace Los Angeles show

Dua posed atop a fur blanket with a spaghetti strap dress and a plunging neckline.

The black material from the ensemble matched her dark hair perfectly. She sported subtle winged liner and a berry lip, with rosy cheeks for glam energy.

The second shot showed the vantage point from above, highlighting the asymmetrical strap and featuring Dua’s undeniable glow. She rested one hand on the fur blanket, showing major bling via her sparkling ring.

The third photo saw the beauty taking things outside with blue skies decorated in clouds for a stunning visual. Her bodice had a bow-like feature that added to the sophistication of the look.

In the following picture, Dua posed against a window, creating beautiful symmetry with her image, reflected against the pain.

Adding to the stunning aesthetic was a palm tree visible in the background.

A few swipes later, Dua extended one arm and pivoted her hips while posing on a patio and wearing a floor-length gown. Dua closed out the carousel with a picture of her and glam, as she had her hair in curlers and looked down in a fluffy white robe.

Overall, the images were radiant with beauty, sophistication, and personal style.

Her caption read, “A little Hollywood glamour for @donatella_versace and the @versace FW23 show last night in Los Angeles 🌹 shot by @laleekley.”

One brand took things one step further, allowing Dua to take creative reigns with positive results.

Dua Lipa partners with PUMA for Flutur 2

Dua teamed up with PUMA, a prominent company in sportswear and footwear. The first venture, Flutur, was a success, so a second collaboration, dubbed Flutur 2, was a natural progression.

The collection came out last June and was quite timely, with Y2K themes, which have been dominating the fashion industry.

Dua and the creative team at PUMA created 30 pieces, with pink and purple hues as prominent features, in alignment with the theme.

As Dua revealed to Vogue, the pieces weren’t simply fashionable — the garments were also functional.

Dua said, “You can style the pieces however you want—you can cut them up, and you can create different, exciting ways of wearing them.”

The singer continued, sharing the ethos of the line.

Dua revealed, “I love pairing the tracksuit or trainers with more high-fashion accessories or even heels for an elevated look.”