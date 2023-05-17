Eva Mendes shows off ‘real big Kenergy’ while supporting husband Ryan Gosling

Ahead of Ryan Gosling’s next appearance on the big screen, Eva Mendes showed her husband love and support with some “real big Kenergy.”

Gosling will play Ken in a live-action film based on the iconic Barbie doll, played by Margot Robbie, as they venture out into the real world.

Taking to her Instagram, Mendes posted a three-image carousel post in which she was rocking a 2023 Barbie t-shirt featuring her hubby on the front as the iconic Ken character.

In a casual series of photos, the 49-year-old looked cozy and comfortable as she sat on the ground with her phone in hand. The actress wore relaxed denim and posed in front of a backdrop of weathered wood with white paint peeling off.

She had her auburn locks in loose waves flowing past her shoulders, with her stunning makeup featuring dark eye shadow, mascara, and pink lipstick standing out in the shot.

Mendes’ mostly white t-shirt features a printed color image of her husband as the real-life, smiling Ken doll, wearing an open denim vest to reveal his muscular midsection.

“Barbie 2023 Ryan Gosling as Ken,” text says above the picture of his character.

“Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” Mendes wrote in her playful caption.

During an appearance on The Talk, Mendes spoke about seeing her husband as the iconic character Ken.

“First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahh,’ but it’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels,” she said.

Mendes said she also requested her husband give her the Calvin Klein “Ken” underwear he wore in a photo of himself as the character.

“But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything,'” Mendes said.

Fans react to Eva Mendes’ celebration of husband Ryan Gosling

Mendes’ recent share showing love and support for her husband brought in over 132,000 likes and 1,400-plus remarks from commenters admiring the look or the actress’ devotion.

“Girl you can’t just post a glorious shirt then not say where to buy it!” one individual commented, while another dropped by asking, “Where can we get the shirt?!”

“I love that she’s wearing this shirt,” another commenter wrote.

Fans react to Eva Mendes wearing a Ryan Gosling as Ken shirt. Pic credit: @evamendes/Instagram

Another commenter said that Eva was wearing the shirt as a reminder to everyone out there swooning over her man.

“Now I want a t-shirt with this image of Eva wearing a Ryan – Ken t-shirt,” one comment said.

Eva Mendes’ show of support for her husband brought in many comments. Pic credit: @evamendes/Instagram

Ryaan Gosling said he had help with finding his ‘Kenergy’ for Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig’s live-action film pays tribute to the iconic Barbie doll, which first arrived in New York in the late 1950s. As mentioned, Robbie plays the title character, with Gosling as her best male friend, Ken.

The movie’s plot synopsis has been closely guarded, but based on teasers and full-length trailers, Barbie is cast out from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll.

From there, she and Ken set out on an adventure in the real world. The film will feature many other versions of Barbie and Ken, with an ensemble cast, including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that WWE star John Cena also has a surprise role in the Barbie film.

Gosling said his kids’ mistreatment of a Ken doll convinced him to take the role after reading the movie’s script, which he called “The best script I’ve ever read.”

He said he discovered a Ken doll “Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon” in his backyard, so he texted Gerwig the photo with the message,” ‘I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told.'”

His role as Ken follows up Gosling’s appearance as the assassin Courtland Gentry, aka Six, in Netflix’s The Gray Man. It’s quite a difference in roles, but the award-nominated actor is more than capable. However, he said he needed some help when it came to finding his “Kenergy.”

“I have to be honest. Up until this point I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within. If I’m being honest, I doubted my Kenergy. I didn’t see it. But Margot and Greta conjured this out of me,” Gosling said at CinemaCon 2023, per ET Online.

Fans will be able to see Gosling back on the big screen as the chiseled counterpart to Robbie’s stunning Barbie doll when the film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.