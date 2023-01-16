Margot Robbie stunned in a blue gown as she headed to her native Australia to debut her blockbuster film Babylon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Just days after serving up a fashion win at the 80th Annual Golden Globes, Margot Robbie did it again at the Australian premiere of Babylon.

Margot was on hand to premiere her film Babylon, a 2022-released film about decadence, in which she starred opposite Brad Pitt.

This premiere was extra special because it was a homecoming of sorts for Margot, who hails from down under.

The Hollywood star chose a baby blue gown by Versace for her major red carpet moment. The dress featured a double spaghetti strap look, with silver hardware securing the straps to a structured bodice.

A few details made the designer dress unique, like the scalloped neckline, ruching around the waist, and thigh-high slit. Margot’s thigh-high split was especially remarkable, thanks to the red lace that decorated the feature, providing a pop of color and contrast to the icy blue look.

The Versace gown also brought out Margot’s beautiful blue eyes, causing them to pop and appear just a bit brighter.

As for Margot’s hair, her blonde tresses had a center part and loose waves for a beachy feel. Margot rocked her signature soft glam makeup, highlighting her stunning features without overpowering her beauty.

Pic credit: Brandon Voight/BACKGRID

Margot channeled her Babylon character, silent movie actress Nellie LaRoy, with perfection during the appearance. And as it turns out, the role wasn’t too challenging for the actress.

Margot Robbie talks Babylon role

Margot spoke with W magazine, where she offered insight into her acting process.

The Babylon star also gave some historical information regarding the history of Hollywood.

She continued, “Thirty-year-olds were running the studios, and 20-year-olds were becoming millionaires. There were no rules—it was a completely new industry, and nothing was regulated. They had a lot of fun, a lot of partying. Nellie is at the center of that world. And she doesn’t wear a lot of clothing!”

As Margot revealed, playing Nellie LaRoy in Babylon wasn’t a challenging role.

She shared, “Playing a crazy girl isn’t difficult for me.”

Margot has played an eccentric woman before as the star of I, Tonya.

Margot Robbie’s I Tonya workout

The actress played talented skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

In order to play Tonya, Margot had to do quite a bit of preparation, including ice skating and core-strength building. She skated five times a week for three to four months, staying on the rink for a couple of hours each session.

Margot told Body and Soul, “I spent a lot of time in the gym, trying to build muscle mass for I, Tonya.”

Margot’s hard work paid off because the actress received an Oscar nomination for her efforts.