Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow dating rumors heat up after lunch sighting

Music stars Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are apparently dating. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

It looks like there’s a new music power couple in town, as Dua Lipa is apparently dating fellow musician Jack Harlow.

The 24-year-old rapper is said to have pursued a romance with the Don’t Start Now hitmaker after meeting at the Variety Hitmakers brunch last month.

As fans of Jack will know, he actually has a song called Dua Lipa on his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You which came out earlier this year.

Seemingly shooting his shot at 27-year-old Dua, Jack rapped in the 2-minute song, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

At the time, the First Class rapper revealed how he had FaceTimed Dua to ask for permission to release the track, as People reports.

Fast forward a few months, and it seems the song was the perfect way for Jack to make his move on the British star, who recently split from Anwar Hadid.

Jack Harlow’ very interested’ in Dua Lipa

According to Page Six, since meeting in person at the Los Angeles brunch in November, Dua and Jack have been in “constant communication.”

A source alleged, “[Jack] was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue [the romance],” later adding, “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

What’s more, the insider further claimed that Jack met up with Dua after flying to New York following her appearance at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

The rumored couple was even said to have been spotted arriving at the same restaurant for lunch the next day.

Apparently, the couple was trying hard to keep it low-key and stay hidden, but they were seen entering through a private entrance, and later, they were seen leaving the restaurant – though they left separately.

Dua and Jack have yet to publicly comment on the romance rumors.

Dua Lipa’s dating history

Dua, who shot to fame back in 2017, is no stranger to having relationships in the public eye.

Her first long-term boyfriend was the model turned chef Isaac Carew. The pair dated from 2013 until February 2017, according to The Sun.

Following her split from beau Isaac, Dua then famously dated Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Usually tight-lipped on her private life, Dua spoke about her romance with Anwar to Rolling Stone in January 2021.

The Levitating songstress said, “I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others.”

However, the two ultimately called it quits in December of that year.