Drew Barrymore takes out teeth in adorable throwback clip

Drew Barrymore shared a sweet throwback video of her during a late-night appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Drew Barrymore was all smiles in the recent throwback clip of her first appearance on The Tonight Show, starring Johnny Carson.

The actress and talk show host, 47, took to her Instagram and TikTok accounts to share an adorable moment from an interview on the late-night show at seven. Barrymore first appeared on the program to talk about her experience starring in the groundbreaking Sci-Fi film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Barrymore’s throwback clip showed her taking out clip-in teeth

In the video, Barrymore told Carson that it would be easier for her to answer his questions without her clip-in veneers, which were used to give the child star larger front teeth. “Tell me if you notice this, it would be kind of easier to talk without my teeth,” she said.

“What are you talking about? Carson replied, to which she proceeded to easily remove the false teeth from her mouth and smile without them.

“Let me see those now, give me a smile,” he said as the audience applauded. “They’re really growing, aren’t they?”

Barrymore went on to say that she wore the teeth whenever doing television appearances, as Carson solidified the reason being that her front teeth all “lined up.” She then delivered the personality-ridden line that immediately struck the audience – “Yeah, but they kill!”

Watch the throwback moment below:

Barrymore’s full interview from her first appearance on Johnny Carson

In the full interview, from which the throwback clip was archived, Barrymore was introduced on stage and said that she had waited “all her life” to meet Johnny Carson.

“It’s a miracle,” she said. “Do you know I stay up a couple of hours to watch your show? Just because of you,” she continued.

The seven-year-old then went on to talk about how much her mom talked on the telephone, her other friends named Drew, and her love of going to the dentist.

“You have a pretty smile, you have pretty teeth,” Carson said – before Barrymore revealed her secret in the memorable interview moment.

The two went on to talk about Barrymore’s role in E.T. and how director Steven Spielberg wanted to make sure the child actress was able to do two things – be in “awe” of something and deliver a believable scream. “I enjoyed making that movie,” she said afterward.

“Are you gonna do another motion picture?” Carson asked at the end of the interview. Barrymore then adorably revealed the news about E.T. – “I shouldn’t tell you this, but I think there’s gonna be a sequel,” she said.

“I’ll keep it just between us then,” he ironically replied.

Barrymore’s film E.T. became a worldwide success – becoming the biggest blockbuster hit of 1982 and is currently the fourth most successful film of all time in the U.S.