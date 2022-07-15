Drake’s team responds after ‘Free Drake’ goes viral

Representatives of Drake have made a statement in regards to a recent rumor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Drake’s team has stepped in to clear the air over the recent “Free Drake” trend circulating the internet.

The rapper, 35, has been a hot topic on Twitter this week while on his recent trip to Sweden.

A fan had allegedly first ignited the gossip on Instagram that Drake had been arrested at a nightclub in Stockholm for possession of marijuana on Thursday.

After “Free Drake” had its social media moment, Drake’s team responded in regards to his stay in Sweden by confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper had not been arrested.

The Grammy winner had been documenting his trip on Instagram, including his touchdown at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday afternoon.

After arriving in the country via “Air Drake,” the rapper visited Ciccio’s restaurant inside the Ostermalm district of Stockholm.

Although it is unclear whether Drake is currently in Sweden for personal or career reasons, one thing is for sure — he did not get arrested during the endeavor.

Fans respond to Drake’s ‘Free Drake’ movement on Twitter

When it comes to chalking up a viral trend, fans of Drake took to social media with no shortage of memes in regards to freeing drake from the Stockholm jail.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Idgaf how much the bail is IMMA FREE DRAKE!” one fan posted.

idgaf how much the bail is IMMA FREE DRAKE! pic.twitter.com/Y9m4qAJtI5 — chanel 🫶🏽💐 (@sagittariuswoes) July 15, 2022

“Get in loser. We’re going to free drake,” another fan wrote, biting off a quote from the teen flick Mean Girls that originally says, “Get in loser. We’re going shopping.”

Get in loser. We're going to free drake pic.twitter.com/9qPOAffBN9 — RAO☠️🏴‍☠️ (@SasquachFreezer) July 15, 2022

“Me on my way to free Drake out of Jail,” another user tweeted alongside a video of the rapper storming security.

Me on my way to free Drake out of Jail. pic.twitter.com/WURGaYuN7V — a. (@ahatefulwoman) July 15, 2022

Even YouTuber DJ Akademiks chimed in on the trend in all caps: “FREE DRAKE!!!!!”

Pic credit: @Akademiks/Twitter

Drake’s latest album and music video release for Falling Back

Whether or not Drake is in Sweden to work on music, his latest album has been making a splash among fans since its release in June.

His album, Honestly, Nevermind, features 14 new songs as a follow-up to his Certified Lover Boy release last year.

The Canadian rapper released his music video for one of the songs, Falling Back, which featured NBA star Tristan Thompson as his best man before saying “I do” to 23 women.

Thompson’s cameo in the wedding-themed video came right after the finale of The Kardashians, in which the news was revealed that Thompson had slept with Maralee Nichols while he was working on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Although the timing of the music video’s release may have seemed a bit coincidental, especially with the premise of the video relating to Drake marrying multiple women, there has been no confirmation in regards to any correlations.