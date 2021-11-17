Drake and Kanye appear on video together after ending beef at Dave Chappelle show

Fans anticipate collaborative music between Drake and Kanye after they end long-standing beef. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West appeared to be hanging out with Drake in Toronto after the pair of Hip Hop artists end their long-standing feud.

J Prince, an influential music executive, and boxing promoter who founded record label Rap-A-Lot is seemingly the mastermind behind the two rap legends making peace.

Last week Ye made a plea alongside J Prince to end the beef between him and the Canadian rapper.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake,” West said in the video posted on Instagram, adding, “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest.”

Kanye then proposed they perform together in a benefit concert to help free Larry Hoover.

“I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover, referring to the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples a Chicago gang,” he stated.

Kanye and Drake appear on video together

Kanye West posted a photo of himself, Drake, and J Prince and captioned it as the Dove of Peace emoji.

J Prince posted the same photo, revealing Drake seemingly agreed to perform at the benefit concert.

“What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9 Free Larry Hoover Concert,” the caption read.

Drake shared an Instagram post with two videos. The first features comedian Dave Chappelle addressing a crowd in what appears to be Drake’s Toronto home.

The second video shows the Certified Lover Boy rapper and West appear friendly as they dance to CLB music playing in the background.

“You have reached your destination 📍,” Drake captioned the post.

Origin of Kanye and Drake beef

In 2018, Pusha T, a rapper who signed to Kanye West, released a diss track, The Story of Adidon, aimed at Drake.

The rapper disclosed information about Drake’s son Adonis, which was not public information at the time the song was released.

Drake accused Kanye West of leaking the information to his GOOD Music label artist.

Prior to the feud, The Hotline Bling rapper was an associate of Kanye and has a writing credit on his 2018 album, Ye.

Kanye and Drake released their latest albums within a week of each other.

Both albums landed on the number one spot but Drake had a bigger debut with 613,000 album-equivalent units beating Kanye’s 309,000 units in the first week.