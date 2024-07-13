Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the iconic sex therapist, dies at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the beloved sex therapist known for her cheerful and insightful advice that educated millions about sexual health, has died at the age of 96.

Her publicist, Pierre Lehu, confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Saturday.

Westheimer passed away peacefully at her home in New York City on Friday, July 12, with her son and daughter by her side. Lehu added.

“She was restful when she passed away. Her son and daughter were with her and holding her hand at that moment,” Lehu said in a statement, continuing:

“It was as peacefully as she could possibly go. She was 96.”

Westheimer, often recognized for her small stature and grandmotherly demeanor, became a leading advocate for sexual education over several decades.

The Dr. Ruth Show encouraged viewers to have good sex

She began her career with the radio call-in show Sexually Speaking in 1980. The show quickly gained popularity and was syndicated nationwide, leading to her television debut with The Dr. Ruth Show on the Lifetime network in the mid-1980s.

Over the years, she continued to host various TV programs, offering candid and colorful advice on a wide range of sexual topics. Her signature sign-off, urging viewers to “have good sex,” became iconic.

A prolific author, Westheimer wrote over 37 books, including Sex For Dummies, The Art of Arousal, and Dr. Ruth’s Sex After 50. She became a cultural icon, frequently appearing on late-night talk shows.

In 2023, she was appointed as New York State’s honorary ambassador to loneliness, a unique role that was the first of its kind.

Her latest book, The Joy of Connections, on overcoming loneliness, is scheduled for release in September, according to her publisher’s website.

Dr. Ruth was a holocaust survivor

Born Karola Ruth Siegel on June 4, 1928, in Wiesenfeld, Germany, Westheimer was a Holocaust survivor who lost her entire family during World War II.

She was sent to Switzerland as part of the Kindertransport, an organized rescue effort that saved thousands of Jewish children.

After the war, she emigrated to Palestine, where she trained as a sniper for the Israeli Army. She later moved to Paris to study psychology at the Sorbonne University and eventually to New York City to further her education.

Westheimer was married three times, with her third husband, Manfred Westheimer, being her longest marriage, lasting 36 years until he died in 1997.

Her extraordinary life and enduring impact on sexual education were celebrated in the 2019 documentary Ask Dr. Ruth.

Lehu mentioned that Westheimer was still actively involved in projects, including a forthcoming biopic and a book release, up until her passing, highlighting her lifelong dedication to educating and supporting others.

She is survived by her two children, Miriam and Joel, and four grandchildren.