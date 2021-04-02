Demi Lovato shares excitement for the release of her first album in four years, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over

Demi Lovato announced the arrival of her newest album Dancing With the Devil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The arrival of Demi Lovato’s highly anticipated album Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over is finally available to fans.

The Give Your Heart a Break singer, 28, has had an extremely productive and busy year so far with her four-part docuseries Dancing With the Devil arriving on YouTube and her first album in four years coming out today.

Lovato shared her excitement on her Instagram page, saying, “#DWTDTAOSO the album is here!! This has been a journey years in the making… I can’t believe it’s here. Please listen to the tracks in order, top to bottom, for me. I love you all 💞🦋🌈”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The album contains a whopping 19 tracks and features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, and Saweetie. The emotionally-charged song Anyone, which Lovato debuted at the 2020 Grammy Awards, is the first track.

Painful past

The Dancing With the Devil documentary series delves deep into Lovato’s life leading up to, and following, her accidental overdose in 2018, which left the star close to death.

She shared details of her overdose with Ellen DeGeneres in 2020.

Talking honestly with Ellen

“I have to preface it with the fact that I got sober at 19. So I got sober at an age where I wasn’t even legally allowed to drink. I got the help that I needed at the time and I took on the approach of a one size fits all solution, which is sobriety, just sobriety. And so my whole team took that approach and we did it. And we ran with it, and it worked for a long time.”

Lovato went on to discuss her battles with eating disorders and how events culminated on the night of the overdose, despite having been sober for six years just prior.

“…I realized that over time as the things with the eating disorder were getting bad, I mean, over the years it got progressively worse and worse with people checking what my orders at Starbucks were on my bank statements. Just little things like that led me to being really, really unhappy. My bulimia got really bad and I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. And so I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'”

She continued by saying, “And I sent a message out, and I reached out to the people that were on my team, and they responded with like, ‘You’re being very selfish. This would ruin things for not just you but for us as well.’ And when I heard that, my core issues are abandonment from my birth father as a child. He was an addict, an alcoholic; like we had to leave him.”

“And I have vivid memories of him leaving so when they left, they totally played on that fear, and I felt completely abandoned so I drank. That night I went to a party and there was other stuff there and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD,” she explained.

“And you know, ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I’m in. And I think it’s important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it. You can get to the other side and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10, like don’t forget it. And as long as you take the responsibility you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved.”

Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over is available to buy and stream on multiple services and at stores.