Demi Lovato labeled ‘a hypocrite’ after performing with All Time Low at Sad Summer Fest

Singer Demi Lovato has caused quite the controversy. Days after criticizing those who partook in the Lollapalooza music festival, they were seen making a surprise appearance with the alternative band All Time Low at Sad Summer Fest.

The 28-year-old singer took to their Instagram account to dissuade their followers from attending large, crowded events due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a picture of the Lollapalooza crowd, Lovato wrote, “There is still a pandemic happening!”

Roughly a week later, they were seen performing in front of a large group of people at Sad Summer Fest as a surprise guest during All Time Low’s performance.

Sad Summer Fest is a touring festival sponsored by Journeys. Their line-up includes All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Maine and Destroy Boys. Their upcoming tour dates include Florida, Georgia and New York.

Concerts during the pandemic

On August 1, Lovato posted the aforementioned story to their Instagram account.

They wrote, “C’mon y’all, good morning from Lollapalooza. Yes, this pic is real. There is still a pandemic happening!”

In the described image, people are seen gathering in close proximity at the festival. However, a week later on August 8, they shared an image of the Sad Summer Fest crowd which appeared indistinguishable from other festivals.

They wrote, “Y’all were so fun! Thanks for having me @AllTimeLow!”

While Lovato wasn’t wrong to be concerned about large gatherings, they were accused of being a hypocrite due to their immediate behavior.

Fans were quick to point out that Lollapalooza had more strict safety protocols than Sad Summer Fest. Chicago’s Lollapalooza required all attendants to either show proof of vaccination before entering the premises or show a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken within 72 hours of the event.

In contrast, Sad Summer Fest doesn’t require either of these things. Instead, they “highly recommend” their attendants to get vaccinated and they ask that nonvaccinated attendants wear a mask. The festival does not require proof of a negative COVID-19 test before attending, according to their website.

Fans respond to Lovato

Fans instantly criticized Lovato for their “hypocritical” behavior.

One fan passionately took to Twitter to write, “This is why I always say Demi Lovato should keep their mouth shut and mind their business bc they’re hypocrite af.”

“I love Demi but this is what hypocrisy looks like. Doesn’t matter if you have the jab or not,” wrote another fan.

Lovato may have had the best intentions in mind, but fans are skeptical of their behavior. While their actions don’t seem to “make sense” to their fans, many are in agreement that their surprise performance of All Time Low’s Monsters was impressive.