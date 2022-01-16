Demi Lovato heads to the studio following rehab stint, new tattoo

Demi Lovato was spotted walking into a recording studio. Pic credit: Backgrid

Singer and actor Demi Lovato was spotted in Los Angeles, heading into a music studio. Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, released their seventh studio album in April 2021 called Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The album included the hit singles Anyone and Dancing With The Devil. It was accompanied by a YouTube Original documentary with the same name. Their fans will be excited to hear that the pop star is back in the recording studio.

Demi Lovato walks into studio

Following their most recent rehab stint, Lovato was seen arriving at a music studio in Los Angeles. While not much is known about their most recent rehab trip, PEOPLE Magazine reported that Lovato completed another rehab program in 2021, and as of January 8 has returned home from their treatment.

A source told the outlet, “Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first.”

In the new snaps, Lovato was caught walking into a recording studio wearing a dark gray jean jacket and a cozy, all-black ensemble. The Skyscraper singer’s nails looked freshly painted black and their latest tattoo — a spider — is visible underneath their buzzcut.

In an Instagram post, Lovato showed off a cute selfie and audio clip teasing new music. They wrote, “f**k it. i miss you. Coming Soon.” In the post, Lovato tagged the band Winnetka Bowling League which is a musical group headed by Matthew Koma, also known as Zedd.

Demi Lovato arriving at L.A music studio. Pic credit: Backgrid

In the audio clip, Lovato is heard leaving a voicemail saying, “Hey, I’ve been trying to reach you. Funny, time moves on, I should too.”

Later in the evening on January 15, 2022, the singer teased additional new music. Posting a picture from outside a window, showing a decorated backyard with a table and white sitting area, Lovato wrote, “rain + recording a sad song”.

Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato’s new tattoo

Lovato’s Instagram feed doesn’t currently show any love for their latest tattoo. However, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine, they showed off their new ink in their Instagram Story.

Lovato identified the art as the mythology figure the Grandmother Spider. They wrote, “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving.” The singer continued, “She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”

Filmy by Demi Lovato and Winnetka Bowling League will be released on February 4.