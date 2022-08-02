Demi Lovato changes pronouns to she/her

Demi Lovato is using she/her pronouns now. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Demi Lovato is embracing her feminine side right now as she switches back to using she/her pronouns rather than only they/them pronouns.

Her Instagram bio has had both they/them and she/her pronouns listed for quite some time, and the singer has been very open about either set of pronouns being used.

The singer had fans curious about her identity earlier this year when she shared an Instagram post with the caption, “You call me they, but I’m still daddy’s girl.”

Demi has been open about her identity being fluid, noting that it’s hard to tell who she will be for her entire life.

She said on the Spout podcast that she is “such a fluid person” and explained her reasoning for changing her pronouns to she/her and why she adopted they/them pronouns to begin with.

She revealed, “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.”

She added, “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Demi Lovato opens up on they/them pronoun choice

When discussing her choice to use she/her pronouns again, Demi revealed one of the reasons she decided to use they/them pronouns in the first place.

She revealed that when she changed her pronouns in 2021, she was “balanced in her masculine and feminine energy.”

She added, “When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

When she chose they/them pronouns, it was all about feeling like herself, being true to herself, and “feeling human at your core.”

Demi Lovato on gender fluidity being misgendered

Demi has been very open about her journey with gender identity and how fluid identity can be.

In May 2021, she revealed that she was non-binary and made the discovery after some self-reflection and “healing.” On her podcast, she said, “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

She later noted that she isn’t sure how she will identify forever and that things could change, stating, “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life.”

However, she knows that learning new pronouns can be tricky for people and doesn’t get upset when she’s misgendered, as long as there’s respect being given.

“If you misgender me – That’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”