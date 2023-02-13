De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

David Jolicoeur, a founding member of the iconic hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died aged 54, according to multiple reports.

The late rapper was better known by his stage names Trugoy the Dove or Plug 2.

No cause of death has been given for the rapper; however, TMZ reports that he passed away in a hospital and was battling an undisclosed illness.

The American musician had previously spoken publicly about his congestive heart failure in 2018.

“I’m ready just to get back to the stage. I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys and I want that back,” he said at the time, according to a Deadline report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jolicoeur co-founded the De La Soul alongside Posdnuos, real name Kelvin Mercer, and Maseo, real name Vincent Lamont Mason Jr.

The group was known for its innovative style and its successful transition from the late ’80s to the early ’90s.

De La Soul was honored at last week’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in a tribute to their contributions to music.

Tributes pour in for David Jolicoeur

Several tributes poured in for Trugoy the Dove following the sad news of his death. Chuck D, the frontman of Public Enemy, shared a video of the pair, which showed the late musician’s humble spirit.

B Real of Cypress Hill shared a photo of Trugoy with a heart-warming tribute on Twitter.

“We lost another legend of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul. His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds as he is gone. But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being. He meant a lot to us 🙏🏼.”

We lost another legend of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul. His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds as he is gone. But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being. He meant a lot to us 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5PlZWX65CF — B Real ™ (@B_Real) February 12, 2023

Tim Burgess of the rock band The Charlatans shared De La Soul’s hit song Me, Myself and I along with a tribute.

Oh man, Plug Two aka Trugoy. One third of one of hip hop’s finest – such an influence on all who came after, gone way too soon

pic.twitter.com/yWpt6e7KUo — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 12, 2023

David Jolicoeur dies a month before De La Soul’s music is set to return to streaming platforms

De La Soul announced last month that their music is finally returning to streaming platforms.

On their official Instagram page, they revealed that it is set to be released on March 3.

Their music has been stuck in legal limbo due to issues about clearing samples used in their music.

The group briefly released their music for free in 2014 to give over the legal hurdle and let their fans listen to their songs digitally, according to The Rolling Stone.

The outlet reports that their issues stemmed from their time under the record label Warner Bros. Records.

In 2019, their first label, Tommy Boy, reacquired the rights to their music, but the release was further delayed, and the band cut ties with the label.

In 2021, Reservoir Media acquired Tommy Boy, which opened the door for their music to be released digitally.