David Harbour ‘brings the heat’ in Stranger Things 4 and reveals his IRL relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

It’s a sad day! It was finally confirmed that there will be no new Stranger Things episodes in 2021. After years of waiting, it was finally revealed that Stranger Things 4 will be released in 2022. This is almost three years since the release of the third season of the science-fiction show, which ended on a major cliffhanger.

On August 6, Netflix dropped another sneak peek into the forthcoming season. This video showed new looks for its characters, including Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven donning some fashionable bangs and David Harbour’s Jim Hopper void of hair.

Sharing some insight into this upcoming season of Stranger Things, David Harbour posted this sneak peek onto his Instagram account along with a tell-all caption.

What did David Harbour say?

Harbour shared a long message onto his Instagram account and encouraged fans to look at the accounts of other cast members for their peeks into the new season. He wrote, “Ya boy Jim gonna bring the HEAT to 2022…(sorry, sorry).”

Continuing, Harbour told fans and reporters that they should stop searching for clues. Calling himself a “big dummy,” Harbour added, “I have nothing to ‘reveal’. Absolutely nothing. Except that Hopper looks awesome this season and I’m excited for you to see it.”

David Harbour on his Stranger Things co-star

Harbour has starred in Stranger Things along with Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and Finn Wolfhard since the show’s debut season in 2016. As the seasons played on, his character became a close father-figure to Brown’s misplaced Eleven.

Recently, Harbour hit the press trail gushing about his off-screen relationship with the 17-year-old actor. On an episode of That Scene With Dan Patrick podcast, Harbour was reported saying, “[Millie and I] have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit.”

“I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry, i worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle. I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.” David Harbour about Millie Brown via 'That Scene with Dan Patrick' podcast. pic.twitter.com/4ykhjxh9na — Millie B. Brown Updates (@milliesources) August 2, 2021

He added, “[I have] a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

Since starring in Stranger Things, Brown has found success in the hit movies Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Enola Holmes. She has also suffered from cyberbullying. Back in 2018, the actor left Twitter after becoming the victim of a viral meme depicting her as homophobic. Most recently, TikTok star Hunter Echo shared graphic details about his intimate relationship with Brown and she fought back, telling fans that she’s pursuing legal action against him.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to premiere in 2022.