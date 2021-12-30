Dakota Johnson explains how she keeps her relationship with Chris Martin out of the limelight

Dakota Johnson likes to keep her partying at home. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Fifty Shades actor Dakota Johnson has revealed her secret to keeping her romantic life private. It’s as obvious as it seems — she simply chooses to stay home.

In an interview with ELLE Magazine, Johnson was asked about how she keeps her relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin under the wraps. The two have been dating since 2017. While they’ve had a few public proclamations of love, they tend to stay away from the public eye.

Dakota Johnson prefers to lay low

Opening up about her private life, Johnson expressed that she and Martin tend to keep to themselves in their “modern Cape Cod-style house” in Malibu. The actor shared, “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

She related this to the idea that she often feels “48 and 26” simultaneously. Johnson shared that she prefers a nice cup of tea and a good TV show over late nights at the bar.

The 32-year-old confessed, “I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older,” sharing with the interviewer that after their chat, she’ll be heading home to watch Hulu’s The Great.

Johnson joked, adding, “I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do! But I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”

Dakota Johnson’s journey into sexual wellness

In addition to chatting about her relationship with Martin, Johnson spoke about her work with the sexual wellness brand Maude where she’s an investor and the Co-Creative Director. In the same interview, the Texas-born starlet shared, “When the founder, Éva Goicochea, and I met, I was like, this is exactly how I think about this – which is to say that products should be inclusive and straightforward, clean and approachable.”

Maude prides itself on having well-designed, neutral-colored products, stating that simplicity is the key. “I think it’s healthy to have access to quality sexual-wellness products,” Johnson added.

Johnson can be seen starring in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. She stars in the well-acclaimed drama alongside Olivia Colman, Paul Mescal, and Peter Sarsgaard. It debuted on December 17, 2021.

The Lost Daughter is currently streaming on Netflix.