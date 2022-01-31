Courtlyn Cannan: What to know about Gavin Rossdale’s ‘mystery woman’

Gavin Rossdale’s mystery woman has been identified as model and actress Courtlyn Cannan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Since December, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has been spotted with a mystery woman. She has finally been identified as model and actress Courtlyn Cannan.

After his last relationship ended in 2020, Rossdale seemed to leave the dating scene to focus on his children, but now the singer appears to be back in the dating world.

Despite knowing her name, many fans don’t know much about Courtlyn Cannan, like what she does or where she’s from.

Who is Courtlyn Cannan?

IMDb states that Courtlyn Cannan is an actress who has starred in Femena, Till Human Voices Wake Us, and Rock, Paper, Scissors. Although that’s all IMDb has listed, that’s not all there is to know about the actress.

Cannan has a Model Mayhem page where her profile states she is a 28-year-old model located in Los Angeles, California.

She has included a small list of her previous modeling gigs, writing, “I’ve worked in VA, Maryland, DC, New York, London-which by far was my favorite!”

She continues, “I’ve been in LA Fashion Week, S&G Fashion Show, NY Fashion week, Baltimore Fashion week, VA fashion week, Michael Taylor Couture show, and other private runway shows. I’ve worked with a ton of amazing photographers, makeup artist, designers, hair stylists! from all over. I was in a music video and will be in another for the same artist Evie Sykes (Evie UK). shot by amazing William Steel (II).”

However, if fans want to know more about Courtlyn Cannan, it seems the best way to find out more is to follow her Instagram account. She appears to stay relatively private about her identity on her account but frequently posts selfies, TikTok videos, glamour shots, and pictures of her hairless cat.

Her Instagram bio states that she is an actress, singer-songwriter, digital creator, creative artist, fairy elf, Pisces, and her pronouns are she/her/they.

Many fans are excited to learn more about Gavin Rossdale’s new partner, but the sight of him dating someone new has reminded fans of his dating and marriage history as well.

Gavin Rossdale’s dating history

In 2020, Rossdale told PEOPLE, “I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s*** and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff.”

While Gavin Rossdale is famous for being the lead singer of Bush, he’s also known for his marriage to singer Gwen Stefani. Rossdale and Stefani were married from 2002 to 2016 and divorced due to “irreconcilable differences.” The two share three children.

Following his divorce from Gwen Stefani, Rossdale dated Sophia Thomalla in 2017 and 2018 before they split and then dated Natalie Golba in 2019. Rossdale and Golba split up in 2020.

Although the singer seemed to be exhausted from his string of failed relationships in 2020, he did appear to be taking his break-ups in stride and opted to focus on being a parent instead. Many of his posts during quarantine have involved activities with his children.

“I don’t know, it may be too difficult to combine being a devastating single dad with the attention required for a beautiful girl,” he told PEOPLE. “So I don’t know. I’m trying to find my feet on that one. It’s unresolved.”

Perhaps Rossdale was able to accomplish balancing being a dad and giving a beautiful girl attention in the time between his split from Golba and his new budding romance with Courtlyn Cannan.

Regardless, fans intend to watch social media to see where their relationship goes — if it goes anywhere.