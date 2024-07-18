Comedy legend Bob Newhart dead at 94

Bob Newhart, the legendary US comedian and actor, has passed away at the age of 94.

Renowned for his roles in the Christmas classic Elf and the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Newhart also had a successful run with his show, The Bob Newhart Show.

According to Variety, Newhart died at his Los Angeles home on Thursday morning.

Per the report, his publicist, Jerry Digney, said that Newhart had been dealing with a series of short illnesses before his death.

Newhart’s career in show business spanned decades, earning him a devoted global fanbase.

He was celebrated for his distinctive deadpan and stammering delivery style.

Bob Newhart went from stand-up comedian to Hollywood star

Starting as a stand-up comedian, Newhart seamlessly transitioned to television acting, earning numerous accolades throughout his career. His honors included three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2002, he received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Newhart first gained national prominence in 1960 with his record album of comedic monologues, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. This album became a bestseller and reached number one on the Billboard Pop Album chart. It remains the 20th-best-selling comedy album in history. The success of this album was followed by The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back!, with both albums simultaneously holding the number one and number two spots on the Billboard chart.

According to The Independent, the album’s opening track, Abe Lincoln vs Madison Avenue, exemplified Newhart’s groundbreaking humor. He frequently performed monologues as one-sided telephone conversations, leaving the listener to envision the other side of the call. In this track, Newhart imagines a dialogue between Abraham Lincoln and an advertising executive tasked with persuading Lincoln not to simplify “four score and seven” to “87” in the Gettysburg Address: “Abe, that’s meant to be a grabber.”

Born in Oak Park, Illinois, Newhart had an unconventional path to show business. After earning a degree in commerce from Loyola University in Chicago and serving two years in the US Army, he briefly attended law school before pursuing various jobs, including as an accountant.

His comedic talent emerged through prank phone calls and one-sided telephone routines, which became his signature bit. In 1959, a friend introduced him to a Warner Bros. Records executive, leading to his first recording contract.

Bob Newhart was married for 60 years to Ginny Quinn

Newhart was married to Ginny Quinn, the daughter of character actor Bill Quinn, from January 1963 until her death in April 2023 at age 82. Comedian Buddy Hackett introduced them.

Newhart is survived by his four children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney, and Jennifer, as well as 10 grandchildren. Fans worldwide mourn the loss of this comedic icon whose work brought joy and laughter to many.