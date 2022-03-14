Ciara shows off her legs in a flirty animal-print dress while posing with Russell Wilson in St. Barts

Ciara shows off legs in flirty animal-print dress while posing with Russell Wilson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ciara sure knows how to grab the attention of her followers.

The singer recently posted a photo and video of herself in a leg-bearing dress while standing next to her husband, Russell Wilson.

Ciara shows off legs in animal-print dress

Ciara took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her husband in St. Barts.

The singer wore a leopard-print dress in the photo, which showed off her toned legs and a hint of cleavage.

She accessorized with black strappy heels, gold bangles, silver rings, and a cross pendant necklace.

Her husband, Russell Wilson, stood beside her in a gray jacket and matching pants. Russell wore a white t-shirt and white sneakers as well.

She also posted a video featuring Wilson showering her in kisses before they both walked towards the camera.

Russell Wilson asked Ciara for more kids

Ciara was recently a guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her husband joined her on the show, all dressed in white, with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

He then got down on one knee and said, “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The audience laughed and cheered on Wilson.

Ciara told Russell they’ll need a little more time before they “get there.”

She also added that she loves seeing Wilson in “daddy mode.”

Russell Wilson Proposes More Babies to Ciara

Wilson and Ciara share three kids currently. They welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017, followed by their son, Win Harrison Wilson, in 2020.

Ciara also had a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future in 2014, to whom she was formerly engaged.

Ciara has a new fashion brand

In January, Ciara modeled her new fashion brand, LITA by Ciara.

She spoke about her goal with the clothing line in an interview with Good Morning America.

“My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life,” she said.

“Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection,” she added.