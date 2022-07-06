Chris Rock and Lake Bell spotted together again, fueling red hot dating rumors

Chris Rock has been seen multiple times with actress Lake Bell. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have been spotted again sparking more rumors that the pair are dating.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the comedian, 57, and actress, 47, taking a stroll by a beach in Santa Monica.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have been spotted together again

In the photos, Chris can be seen wearing a baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, and light brown sneakers, whilst Lake sports a white top, black trousers, and white trainers.

This spotting comes just days after the two were seen eating together at Coast Restaurant and attending a Cardinals game in St. Louis.

Neither of the two have made any comments regarding their alleged relationship.

Both Chris and Lake have been previously married to spouses they also share kids with.

Chris Rock was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock

From 1996 to 2016, Chris was married to his former wife author and humanitarian Malaak Compton-Rock, 53.

The two share daughters Lola Simone Rock, 20, and Zahra Savannah Rock, 18.

They also planned to adopt a young girl called Ntombi from South Africa, however, after splitting up in 2014, Malaak carried on with the adoption process by herself.

Sharing a snap of her three daughters on her Instagram last year, Malaak wrote, “Wonderful to have my girls all together on Resurrection Sunday. So completely grateful for every moment, every second that I have with them. Happy Easter everyone!”

Chris Rock shares two daughters with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. Pic credit:@malaak_compton_rock/Instagram

Chris and Malaak finalised their divorce in 2016. Joking about how he lost a lot of money from the divorce, Chris said on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “This is how much money I lost in my divorce — I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer.”

“I was like, ‘You should get this guy — he’ll get you your money.’ This guy is good, because I walked out with nothing. I couldn’t even afford the tickets tonight! You think I’m joking, but I really did.”

Lake Bell was previously married to Scott Campbell

Lake was married to tattoo artist Scott Campbell, 45, from 2013 to 2020.

They first met on the set of How To Make It in America. Lake played the role of Rachel Chapman, whilst Scott played himself.

The two went on to welcome daughter Nova Campbell, seven, and son Ozgood Campbell, five.

However in 2020, they both announced they were divorcing on Instagram.

The same year also saw Lake reveal that their daughter was epileptic.

Sharing a snap of Nova on Instagram, the mother of two wrote: “My daughter has epilepsy. It’s taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse it’s existence.”