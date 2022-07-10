Chris Hemsworth opens up about how he beat out brother Liam to play Thor

Chris Hemsworth reveals that his brother Liam almost played Thor. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Chris Hemsworth has revealed how he was chosen to play Thor instead of his brother Liam Hemsworth.

The actor, 38, who first played the role of Thor in 2011, began his Hollywood career after playing the role of Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away.

Chris has also starred in many movies, including Extraction, Men in Black: International, and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Coming from a talented family, Chris’s younger brother Liam, 32, has also carved a successful film career, playing roles in box office hits such as The Last Song, The Hunger Games, and The Cut Bank.

Chris Hemsworth was chosen to play Thor instead of his brother Liam

Asked which actor he could imagine playing the role of Thor if the character explored a multiverse, Chris told MensXP: “My little brother almost got cast as Thor. He [Liam] was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun.”

“In this film, [the multiverse] is not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in.”

Since the first Thor movie in 2011, there has been Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an interview with WIRED, Chris explained that he was chosen to play Thor due to being older and having more experience.

Liam said: “They were like, ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a bit young.’ My manager then said, ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

“I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn’t.”

He added, “I also had done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do.”

Chris and Liam Hemsworth have another actor brother

Whilst Chris and Liam are certainly the most famous of the Hemsworth brothers, you may be surprised to hear that they also have another talented brother.

Completing the Hemsworth brothers, is the oldest brother named Luke Hemsworth, 41.

Luke has played the role of Nathan Tyson on the Australian soap Neighbours and has even starred in Thor: Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok.

In the Thor movies, the 41-year-old played the role of the actor who was portraying Thor in a play.

Apart from acting, the Hemsworth brothers are family men.

Chris has been married to actress Elsa Pataky since 2010. They share daughter India, 10, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 8.

Luke has also been married to Samantha Hemsworth since 2007 and they share daughters Holly, 13, Ella, 12, and Harper, 10.

Whilst Liam was married to singer Miley Cyrus from 2018 to 2020 after many years together, the actor is now in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.