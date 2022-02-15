Charlize Theron reveals identity of Super Bowl ‘mystery man’ after reports suggest she has a new man

Charlize Theron posts about her Super Bowl “mystery man” on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Charlize Theron went to the Super Bowl to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play, but she didn’t go alone.

After rumors began circulating that she was dating a new man, the actress took to Instagram to set the record straight about the “mystery man” she was spotted with at the Super Bowl.

Charlize Theron reveals identiy of the man with her at the Super Bowl

Although fans haven’t gotten a name yet, Charlize took to Instagram to let fans know who the man was.

She uploaded a picture of them together and wrote, “Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man.’ Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.”

From what fans have gathered, it looks like Charlize took one of her friends’ husbands to the game with her, and she is not dating a new man.

Regardless of their relationship, the two seemed to have a great time together as she posted another photo of them dancing together on the big screen at the game.

Page Six reports Charlize Theron’s last romantic relationship was with Sean Penn, which ended in 2015.

Is Charlize Theron dating anyone?

In 2020, Charlize opened up about parenting her two adopted daughters and their input on her dating life.

On Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast, InCharge with DVF, she said, “Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!'”

The actress told her daughter,” ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,” and when her daughter continued pushing the idea of Charlize dating, Charlize told her daughter that she was dating herself.

After Charlize told her youngest daughter, August, that she was dating herself, the actress said August “had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility. Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

Charlize Theron on raising her two daughters

Charlize discussed how she always wanted to be a mom and touched on her journey of not only adopting her daughters but also raising Jackson, her transgender daughter.

On raising her daughters, Charlize said, “The thing that was really eye-opening to me was, my children kind of came to me in this unexpected way, where you know — I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to two African-American girls.”

She continued, “I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to an African-American trans girl. All of these things have kind of made me more aware of how little I know. My children have completely reopened my eyes to the world and I jokingly always say I’m back at university. I’m back having to learn every single day because they challenge me in that way.”

Although fans will likely not get an inside look at Charlize Theron’s day-to-day life, it seems clear that she’s making sure her daughters know that it’s okay to be themselves and it’s okay to date yourself, and they don’t need a boyfriend to be happy.