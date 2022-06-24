Chanel West Coast plans to ‘tone down’ music for her baby

Chanel West Coast plans to ‘tone down’ her music for her baby. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has revealed that she plans to “tone down” her music for her baby.

The TV host and rapper, 33, is expecting her first child with her model boyfriend, Dom Fenison.

Chanel West Coast wants her children to be able to enjoy her music

Speaking to HollywoodLife, Chanel said that she wants her children to be able to enjoy her music.

She told the publication: “I mean, you know, I know that there’s some people out there who have kids and still make a lot of ratchet stuff, but I was like, ‘Let’s tone it down a little bit.”

“I want my kids to be able to listen to my music one day and be proud and not be like, ‘Whoa, what was my mom talking about?’ It’s so funny because I already am just so much more conscious about the subject matter of what I’m talking about.”

She added: “It’s just like that motherly instinct, I guess you could say. That’s definitely influenced the change and what I’m writing about now.”

This isn’t the first time Chanel has stated her plans of changing her music for motherhood.

Just after the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy, she revealed to E! News: “There’s still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it.”

Chanel West Coast is expecting a baby girl

Chanel announced her pregnancy in the beginning of June.

The 33-year-old recently revealed that she and Dom are expecting a baby girl by sharing pictures of their gender reveal party.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Best day ever! Thank you to all our friends & family who came to celebrate such a magical day! #itsagirl #babyfenison #girlmom Fave 1-10?”

In the snaps, Chanel and Dom can be seen posing in front of blue and pink balloons with friends and family. They also held ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ cups and had pink petals flying in the air when their baby’s gender was revealed.

Chanel looked stunning as she wore a white maxi dress that showcased the sides of her baby bump.

On Father’s Day, Chanel shared a clip of the gender reveal moment and wrote: “We’re having a baby girl!!! Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do. I know you will be the best Dad in the world! #HappyFathersDay.”