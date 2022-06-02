Chanel West Coast is expecting first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast, 33, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison are expecting a baby. Pic credit: @chanelwestcoast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast has revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Dom Fenison.

The MTV star is best known for starring in shows such as Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

Speaking exclusively to E! News about her pregnancy, Chanel said that she’s “excited for the next journey in her life.”

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” the TV host and recording artist said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life.

“It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Chanel West Coast said her boyfriend Dom Fenison is ‘the most level-headed person’

Chanel said that her model boyfriend Dom has been supporting her every step of the way.

The 33 year old star told E!: “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life. Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad.”

“He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel West Coast stars on MTV’s Ridiculousness. Pic credit: MTV’s Ridiculousness/YouTube

Chanel West Coast can’t wait to know what her baby’s dreams are in the world

The 33 year old said she’s excited to see what her baby’s interests are.

Speaking about how she’s always known her passions, she said: “From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV.”

“I just can’t wait to see what my child’s dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way.”

Chanel also spoke about how her new baby has inspired her to take a different direction in her music.

“There’s still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music.”

“I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it.”

She added: “I really hope that my child goes for their dreams and follows their heart and doesn’t let any of the materialistic stuff get to them.”

“I really want to raise a child that’s down to earth and humble and just appreciates life to the fullest.”