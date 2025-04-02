Carrie Underwood blows away fans with ‘stunning’ makeup-free selfie: ‘Even more beautiful’

Carrie Underwood’s fans are accustomed to seeing her wearing a face full of makeup.

As a country artist and judge on American Idol, Carrie is often glammed up on stage and TV.

But in a rare moment captured at home, Carrie showed her fans that she foregoes the heavy makeup when she enjoys downtime.

The 42-year-old country music superstar uploaded a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram this week, showing off her natural beauty.

In the snap, Carrie posed for a close-up pic in her kitchen, placing one hand under her chin and the other on the stem of her wine glass.

Carrie wore her long, blonde hair down in a center part and donned a casual gray T-shirt as she sat in front of a loaf of bread on the counter.

Her skin was flawless and glowing in the photo, which she captioned, “Fresh boule and a glass of vino. Ready for the next episode of @americanidol tonight! #CUonIDOL.”

More than 130,000 of Carrie’s fans and followers liked the image, which was also shared by American Idol’s official Instagram account.

Additionally, the comments section was filled with compliments from Instagram users who were blown away by her natural look.

Many commenters indicated they prefer Carrie’s less made-up look to her typical full-face-of-makeup look.

“Like the natural look,” wrote one admirer. “So much prettier!”

A second fan referred to Carrie’s appearance as “So fresh faced and glowing” and expressed how much they loved her “simple look,” calling it “[beauteous]!”

“U look so beautiful without makeup,” added @mommamyrna.

Others added how “absolutely amazing” Carrie’s skin looked in the snap, calling her a “natural beauty inside and out.”

“You are stunning with less makeup,” another Instagram user voiced.

Other adjectives used to describe Carrie’s make-up-free selfie were “fabulous,” “naturally beautiful,” and “even more beautiful.”

In recent weeks, Carrie has received starkly different feedback regarding her appearance.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the mom of two was dubbed “unrecognizable” as fans and critics asked “what happened” to her face in a recent video.

Similarly, Carrie was dragged by disparagers who said she looked “fake” and blamed facial fillers for her altered appearance.

While many have speculated that Carrie underwent elective cosmetic surgery, she maintains that she had reparative surgery after suffering a traumatic fall.

After revealing she had undergone surgery, Carrie admitted that she was “not quite looking the same” after her at-home accident, taking a hiatus from posting on social media and shielding her face from the public.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” Carrie told her fans.

Amid the rumors that Carrie’s surgery was a publicity stunt, she spoke to Redbook, seemingly denouncing the gossip.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” she told the publication.

“It’s a little sad because the truth is just as interesting,” Carrie added. “I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better.”

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8/7c on ABC.