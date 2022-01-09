Cardi B and Cuban Doll argue again about Offset’s alleged infidelity

Cardi B and Cuban Doll feud over Offset cheating allegations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/@cubandasavage/Twitter

Cardi B and Cuban Doll got into a heated exchange on Twitter over Offset cheating allegations.

It all started after Cuban shared photos of herself donned in leopard print attire, pointing to Nicki Minaj as the source of inspiration.

Cardi B fans disagreed, referencing the WAP video, in which she wears a leopard print outfit, insinuating that she was not given her due credit.

That’s when Cuban Doll wrote two tweets seemingly directed at the Bodak Yellow rapper.

“I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me. That’s next level [OF] DISRESPECT,” Cuban wrote in a deleted tweet before addressing why she didn’t name Cardi as an inspiration.

Cuban claimed she doesn’t listen to Cardi B’s music.

“I could never be inspired by someone I don’t listen to. Simple stop trying to force that on me.”

Cardi B unleashes receipts on Cuban Doll

Cardi revealed the receipts proving Cuban was a fan, tweeting:

“The fact I got dms of of bi**ches asking me when my tape drops. They quick to forget but the dms don’t!” the 29-year-old wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

“You started this whole s**t wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?”

Before this exchange, the Dominican-American rapper said Cuban is a hater for no good reason.

“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, adding. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

Cuban responded with a tweet claiming that the Migos rapper tried to sleep with her: “Girl Sdfu !!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that s**t bout me … me & you ain’t been cool since offset was tryna f**k me.”

The 29-year-old rapper also tweeted evidence of Cuban Doll denying the affair with Offset in text messages and a TMZ interview.

In the video, which you can watch below, Cuban denied the affair, pointing to Summer Bunni as the woman reportedly involved with Offset

The rapper accused Offset’s wife of bullying over the leopard-print clothes.

However, Cardi fired back, saying it had nothing to do with the outfit, rather the two tweets in which she took perceived shots at her.

“It was never about clothes I never shaded you …You put these two tweets up and then deleted them and now you talking about I bullied you?”

Cardi B announces she is deleting all the tweets, shades Cuban one more time

The WAP rapper decided to delete the Twitter spar with Cuban, claiming that it was giving her undeserved attention.

“Deleting those tweets.. it’s bad for business and I’m done helping out the needy. I want to apologize to my fans. I know y’all upset when I give attention to germs.”

To which Cuban responded, “Don’t need no attention from no rat a** h*e.”