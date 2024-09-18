Captain Jason Chambers weighs in on Below Deck Med drama and Aesha Scott

Captain Jason Chambers has been watching Below Deck Med because of his pal Aesha Scott.

Below Deck Down Under fans were not happy when it was revealed Aesha left Captain Jason to reunite with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med.

The good news is that Aesha has been killing it, per usual, this season, but the bad news is she won’t be back for Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Captain Jason recently admitted keeping tabs on all the Below Deck shows.

However, he’s been tuning in to Below Deck Med weekly to support his friend Aesha.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking with Us Weekly to tease Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason had some thoughts on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Captain Jason Chambers weighs in on Below Deck Med chaos, and Aesha Scott

“I have been watching Below Deck Mediterranean for sure. Aesha is on it. I don’t usually watch Med that much. I might just slip in and get some bites of it,” he shared.

The captain didn’t elaborate much on how he thought Aesha was doing but he did chime in on another couple of Below Deck Med hot topics.

One of those subjects concerns waking the chef, which became a big deal when Elena “Ellie” Dubaich woke Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford.

Captain Jason thinks the chef and crew did an amazing job adjusting to the situation.

“I saw in later episodes that he was prepping some meals prior to going to bed, so he made the adjustments; he seems like a good chef that way. He can easily adjust to what’s going on. He’s had some low periods but has learned to rise up to the event,” Captain Jason explained.

The Below Deck Down Under star also insisted he would have gotten up to help the chef but again can understand why Captain Sandy Yawn declared, “Don’t wake the chef.”

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason talks about other Below Deck shows

While Captain Jason has been focused on Below Deck Med because of Aesha, he catches the rest of the franchise occasionally.

“I don’t mind watching Sailing. I like watching Captain Glenn, and I watch Captain Kerry on Below Deck, and I like watching Fraser work,” the captain shared with Us Weekly.

Soon, Captain Jason can weigh in on his own franchise. As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason confirmed that Season 3 was filmed, and changes were made after the Season 2 scandal.

In the meantime, Below Deck Med ends soon, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht will hit Bravo airwaves next.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.