Camila Cabello stuns in a form-fitting black dress with hundreds of cut-outs that show off her perfect skin

Camila Cabello posed in an all-black outfit that featured full-body cutouts in her latest photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Camila Cabello has captivated her followers with her latest skin-exposing ensemble.

The 2021 Cinderella star turned in the ballgowns for an all-black outfit that featured a repeated “ripped” design pattern.

Cabello posed in a dress that featured full-body cut-outs

The form-fitting dress, which consisted of a design that highlighted Cabello’s features, tastefully showed off her body through numerous cut-outs. The skin-bearing cut-outs were featured on Cabello’s arms, chest, and all the way up and down both legs.

In the photo, the Havana singer’s pose consisted of one hand wrapped in one of the cutouts. She gave the camera a sultry look that showed off her striking cheek highlight.

To pair with the bold dress, Cabello rocked a hairstyle that resembled a mullet – a well-recognized 80’s hair trend that has made its way back in popularity over the past year.

Although the former Fifth Harmony member didn’t accompany the photo with any caption, she tagged the many individuals involved in creating the photo’s “look.”

In a list from top to bottom, she tagged celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, makeup artist Ash K Holm, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, manicurist Thuy Nguyen, and photographer Charlotte Rutherford.

Along with the singular photo to her feed, the Cuban-American singer also posted other images from the photoshoot to her Instagram story that showed the full dress in further detail.

Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Fans are loving Camila’s newest skin-showing ensemble

Camila’s fans and followers have not been holding back when showing their approval over her latest look.

“CAMILA CABELLO MY JAW DROPPED,” one Twitter user wrote alongside multiple photos of the singer in the outfit.

CAMILA CABELLO MY JAW DROPPED pic.twitter.com/VWLU8eJl0u — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) March 22, 2022

Another user posted a different angle of the photoshoot with a similar all-caps caption – “CAMILA CABELLO IS SO HOT.”

CAMILA CABELLO IS SO HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pPW0qbKIZ8 — Camila Cabello Worldwide  (@WWCamilaCabello) March 22, 2022

Some users even noticed a comparison to a former look Cabello has rocked on stage that featured a white jumpsuit with similar full-body cutouts.

One Twitter user replied to Cabello’s recent photo with a snapshot of her former outfit. The user also shouted out Cabello’s upcoming album, Familia, which is scheduled for release on April 2nd.

“Leading up to the Familia release HAS BEEN GREAT! As is always true you look 🔥 . I will say that at first take this reminded me of another look you ran on stage. Looking forward to all you have coming up. Much much love.”

😺🎶🎶 Leading up to the Familia release HAS BEEN GREAT! As is always true you look 🔥. I will say that at first take this reminded me of another look you ran on stage.



Looking forward to all you have coming up. Much much love.🤗❤️🤗❤️🎶🤗 pic.twitter.com/WOunzwxYx0 — SithKitten Rick (@camilafanrick03) March 22, 2022

Followers of Cabello also took to her comment section on her Instagram post to express their thoughts on the outfit.

Alex Goldschmidt earned the top comment spot with the “punny” line and ode to Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMA moment – “I mullet you finish, but Camila is rocking the rockiest look of all time!”

Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Besides posing in full-body cut-out outfits, Cabello has been gearing up to release her third studio album Familia – which is currently available for preorder on her official website. One of the tracks on the album, Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran, is available now on multiple music streaming services.