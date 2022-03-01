Cain Velasquez’s wife: Who is Michelle Velasquez?

Cain Velasquez pictured with his wife, Michelle, in 2014. Pic credit: Michelle Velasquez/Instagram

Cain Velasquez has been married to his wife, Michelle, since 2011. The couple has two children together.

On February 28, former UFC champion Cain Velasquez, 39, was accused of attempted murder following a shooting in Morgan Hill, 22 miles south of San Jose in Northern California. According to the San Jose Police Department, Velasquez is being held at the Santa Clara county jail without bail.

Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged attack. The victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez is a native of Salinas, California, and lives in South Bay, which is located close to Los Angeles. In 2018, the Velasquez family lived in Morgan Hill.

Online records show that Velasquez is being held in the main jail and will appear in court on March 2nd.

Cain Velasquez said his rigorous training schedule made him miss most of his wife’s first pregnancy

Michelle Velasquez gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter, in May 2009, according to an interview Cain Velasquez gave to MMA Mania that same year. Michelle Velasquez is referred to in that article by her maiden name, Borquez.

The couple’s second child, a son, was born in 2018. Because of his rigorous training schedule, Cain Velasquez admitted that it was “hard” not being there for his wife and daughter during her early life.

Cain Velasquez said that the birth of his son coincided with him taking time away from training, meaning he could be there for his family.

He told MMA Fighting, “I was there for her for the whole thing, and then my son being born and being hands-on the whole first year. And man, I love the time I spent away. I got to do a lot of things that I didn’t have the chance to do before. I just really cherished those moments that I had.” He later told ESPN that his wife’s second pregnancy came at the same time as his recovery from surgery which presented him with a perfect time to take a break from fighting.

Before Cain Velasquez’s rematch with Junior Dos Santos in December 2012, Cain Velasquez told UFC.com that the outcome of the fight was not the most important thing. He said, “All the love you get from your family, knowing that they’re always there, it’s just the best thing. It definitely keeps you grounded, it definitely keeps you focused, and there’s no BS. Family are the people that love you and are always around you.”

One of the couple’s favorite things to do is to pick the winner of The Bachelor before each season starts, Cain Velasquez told ESPN in 2019. The heavyweight said that he plays the game with his wife and a group of friends. He bragged in the interview, “I really am the best at this.”

The couple was hit with tragedy just before Cain Velasquez’s arrest

Less than a month before Cain Velasquez’s arrest, the family was beset with tragedy when their 11-week-old nephew, Jack, died from SIDS. Michelle Velasquez set up a GoFundMe page to help her brother and his wife in their time of need.

At the time of writing, the page has raised more than $15,000. The goal of the page is $20,000. Michelle Velasquez wrote on the page, “While alone, a funeral and burial are expensive; Krista and Vincent have had to decide on their own place of rest so that they can be buried with their beloved baby when their time comes.”

Cain Velasquez said him joining the WWE was his wife’s idea

Cain Velasquez said in a 2019 video diary, via Mandatory, that the idea of joining the WWE was an idea cooked up for him by his wife and his agent. He began appearing for the WWE in October 2019. Cain Velasquez was released from his contract with the sports entertainment giant in April 2020.

Fellow UFC legend and one of Cain Velasquez’s best friends, Daniel Cormier, told MMA Fighting in 2019 that after he saw Velasquez competing in the WWE’s Elimination Chamber, he knew his former colleague had found something else to love.

Cormier joked, “I remember watching him at [WWE] Elimination Chamber, and you can see that this was something that he could love, I am not sure he ever fell for something faster, well, except for when he met [his wife] Michelle.”

Cain Velasquez told DUB Magazine in a 2019 interview that his wife drives a white 2017 Porsche Macan GTS. According to Car Gurus, a 2017 Porsche Macan GTS retails for over $55,000.