Bruce Springsteen just became a first-time grandpa 

Bruce Springsteen is officially a grandfather. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Bruce Springsteen is a first-time grandfather at 72 years old.

The rock legend can now add the name “grandpa” to his long list of titles.

The news came from Bruce’s wife, Patti Scialfa, who shared the information in a social media post. The proud grandmother even revealed the baby girl’s name to the world.

“The Boss” has been married to Patti Scialfa since 1991 after a wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple eventually returned to his native New Jersey to raise their children. The nineties-born Springsteens include two sons and one daughter. Bruce and Patti’s three children are Evan James Springsteen, Jessica Rae Springsteen, and Samuel Ryan Springsteen.

The youngest child, Sam, was the first to have a child, making Bruce a grandpa. Sam is a New Jersey-based firefighter and, at 28 years old, the youngest of Bruce’s kids.

Bruce’s wife, Patti Scialfa, took to Instagram to share the exciting news of becoming a grandmother; she also revealed the little baby’s name, Lily.

Bruce Springsteen is officially a grandfather

The rock legend’s wife, Patti, revealed the news with a black-and-white photo of her son Sam, soon-to-be daughter-in-law, and her new granddaughter.

The young family smiled as they posed with a baby carriage in front of them. The two stood on a long road with trees and old fencing. Bruce’s son Sam looked like a miniature Bruce, complete with his charming good looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @officialrumbledoll/Instagram

The caption read, “walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band announce tour

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance on the Sirius XM radio station named after his band, E Street.

Bruce called Sirius XM’s E Street Radio with Jim Rotolo to make an exciting announcement about his upcoming tour. He said, “We’re getting our plans for touring together; we’ll be out there.”

Bruce continued, “We hope to be out there this year. I just didn’t have confidence or wanted to take the risk for my audience that it was going to be OK so we put it off for a little while. But we’re working on plans to get it all together.”

Bruce also tweeted the news last week.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

He released a statement, “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Unfortunately for Canadian fans, there were no dates up North.