Brittany Renner responds to backlash over JSU post, references Chris Hansen

Brittany Renner announced her arrival at Jackson State University and quickly got criticized for her words. Pic credit:@bundleofbrittany/Instagram.

Controversial Instagram model Brittany Renner has responded to the backlash over her Jackson State University post and oddly referenced Chris Hansen.

As previously reported, Renner tweeted a selfie which she captioned, “Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons.”

The 29-year-old model was labeled a “predator” for targeting college teens. Renner previously dated NBA player PJ Washington, who she reportedly met when he was attending college.

They share a son and split shortly after his birth. Social media sleuths began to spread rumors about her potential child support payments due to her viral comment about advising women to get pregnant by athletes for financial gain.

PJ Washington has reportedly moved on from Renner as he was seen with another Instagram model Alisah Chanel.

Brittany Renner offers an explicit response to the backlash

Amid the backlash, Renner offered several sarcastic responses to many Twitter users who slammed the model for courting controversy.

A Twitter user who criticized the model suggested that if a man of a similar age to her targeted college-age women, it would be scandalous, writing, “Wow !!!! Imagine the outrage if a grown 30 something-year-old man went up to a college campus and tweeted a pix of himself with the caption hide your daughters smh Just keep the same energy both ways.”

In response offered another sarcastic response, implying that dating a college-aged teen is legal.

“Yeah, imagine someone 18 or older wanting to f**k me and me wanting to f**k them, so we f**k…very outrageous! Call Chris Hansen NOW!!!”

Pic credit:@brittanyrennerr/Twitter

Most of the responses to her tweet were negative, as many doubled down on calling the Instagram model a predator.

Chris Hansen is a television journalist best known for hosting Dateline NBC series, To Catch a Predator.

The former series revolved around Hansen assisting law enforcement in arresting internet sex predators that target underaged children.

The series concluded in 2007 but has lived on through memes on social media and YouTube.

Deion Sanders invited Renner to JSU

Renner was not only there to meet up with college-aged boys but also to motivate the football team.

Deion Sanders, who is currently the head coach at the Jackson State College football team, invited Renner to speak to his players.

It is unclear what Brittany Renner spoke to the team about, as there are no long-form clips on the speech online.