Brittany Renner branded a ‘predator’ after Jackson State University campus tweet

Brittany Renner announcing her arrival at Jackson State University, and Twitter had something to say about it. Pic credit:@brittanyrennerr/Twitter/@VonRiggins/Twitter

Brittany Renner, an Instagram model and author, continues to court controversy following the split from Charlotte Hornets basketball player PJ Washington.

Social media called Renner a predator for her latest tweet from the Jackson State college campus following her declaration that it is “stepdaddy season.”

Washington and Renner share a child together but split after she gave birth. The basketballer was forced to deny rumors about child support as social media observers believe he was manipulated into dating the older model.

In addition, Renner was criticized for allegedly pursuing the basketball player while he was in college and her controversial advice about getting pregnant by “dumb” athletes to “come up off a check.”

Renner is best known for her sex memoir Judge This Cover, which drew comparisons to Karrine Steffans due to the celebrities discussed in the book.

Twitter brands Brittany Renner a predator

Renner tweeted: “Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons,” and Twitter erupted.

Numerous observers called Renner a “predator,” and her tweet drew comparisons to R. Kelly and discussions about gender double standards

“Petition to Ban Brittany Renner from All US college campuses because she’s predatory,” one user tweeted.

Twitter users compared Renner to the recently convicted R. Kelly, who was of preying on college-aged women on Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly

A tweet implies Renner is looking for another “dumb athlete” to “come up off a check.”

The discussion soon moved to double standards and gender norms.

“If a guy posted ‘Hey Jackson State! Hide your daughters [Face savouring food emoji]’ the whole world would be in an outrage,” a Twitter user wrote, adding:

“This b***h is so disgusting. I hate older guys who prey on young girls. I hate older women who prey on young boys. Ewww! Brittany Renner is a smut. Lock her up too!”

Brittany Renner offers a two-word response to a critic

A politician, Barrington Martin II, criticized Brittany Renner while discussing gender before branding her a predator.

In the Twitter thread, he continued, adding:

“If a man tweeted this same thing, he may be a threat simply because men have the capability to be physically imposing to women. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, she, and a hypothetical male posting this same exact message are essentially predators in different ways.”

Brittany Renner issued several responses to her viral tweet about JSU as she had many admirers as well as critics.