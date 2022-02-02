Britney Spears dances to Bad Liar by Selena Gomez after drama with Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears dances to Bad Liar after drama with her sister. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears has made yet another dig at her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself dancing to Selena Gomez’s song, Bad Liar.

She wrote in the caption that it was an appropriate song and added some eye-rolling emojis.

Britney is seen dancing in an empty room with hardwood floors in the clip.

Britney is also seen smiling while wearing a floral sports bra and black shorts in the video, which has been viewed over two million times.

Strangely enough, Jamie Lynn “liked” the post, but she did not comment.

Britney Spears called out Jamie Lynn on Instagram

The video and cheeky caption came days after Britney called out Jamie Lynn on Instagram for lying in her new book.

In the post, which has since been deleted, Britney shared two clips. One was from the talk show, The Real and the other was from The Talk. She also wrote a heated caption aimed at her sister.

She sarcastically wrote, “National bestseller???? DUH… the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn…the nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s***! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me!!!! I wish the almighty Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me!!!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book

Jamie Lynn’s new tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said, was released on January 18th and has since been making headlines.

In the book, Jamie Lynn wrote about her sister’s supposed transformation after her split from Kevin Federline: “My normally sweet and free-spirited sister continued to morph into someone else — who was disturbed and paranoid at times. Sometimes she would lash out for no apparent reason or ignore me. Invariably, Britney would feel bad and later apologize.”

She also detailed an alleged incident in which Britney took a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room: “One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and took a large knife from the kitchen, pulled me along to my room, and she locked us both inside. She put the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply repeated, ‘I’m scared.’ She needed me to sleep beside her.”

Britney denied that the knife incident had happened. She took to Twitter to call out her sister and set things straight: “Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW. I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!”