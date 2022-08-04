Britney Spears called out by Catholic Church over denied wedding venue claim

A Catholic Church has given its own response to Britney’s recent claim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Representatives from a Catholic Church in Los Angeles recently gave their side of the story after Britney Spears publicly called them out.

St. Monica Church, a Catholic parish in Santa Monica, claimed the singer never reached out to them about having her wedding at the establishment.

Britney was previously engaged to actor Sam Asghari, and the two officially tied the knot inside her Thousand Oaks home on June 9.

Britney shared a recent, since-deleted Instagram post with her 41.8 million followers in which she allegedly claimed to have contacted the St. Monica Church to inquire about booking for her upcoming ceremony.

The post showed a photo inside the church, displaying a room full of guests as a couple stood hand-in-hand at the altar — somewhat making it seem as if Britney herself was in attendance. In her caption, the Toxic superstar stated that the church told her she had to be Catholic and take a test in order to use the space for her ceremony.

She explained, “This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID. I wanted to go every Sunday,” she wrote. “It’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST!!! Isn’t church supposed to be open to all???”

The Catholic Church’s response to Britney Spears’ claim against them

The church did not shy away from giving its statement on the matter regarding Spears’ inquiry.

Representatives from St. Monica told TMZ that they had checked their records and confirmed that Britney had never actually visited the church or asked about having her own wedding in the space.

However, the church did admit that at least one of the spouses in the wedding has to be Catholic in order to carry out a wedding there.

It was also noted that Britney’s Instagram post appeared to have been from a live stream, rather than a photo she had taken herself. It was confirmed by the church that Britney was not in attendance for the wedding of the couple shown in the photo she shared.

Britney Spears decided to marry Sam Asghari inside her L.A. home

Since finding a venue seemed to be a difficult task, Britney and Sam said “I do” on the altar of Britney’s own house in Los Angeles, California.

Britney shared a few snapshots of her transformed home, which was stunningly laced with pink roses and “fairytale-like” greenery.

She also shared photos from the reception that showed the newlyweds busting a move on the neon-lit dance floor inside the luxury tent.

Whether Britney Spears had to fight with a Catholic Church or not, it seems as if she still had a beautiful wedding night with her husband regardless.