Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin

Bradley Cooper has a new lady in his life, and she is a high-powered, politically connected woman.

Bradley has been linked to a series of famous ladies throughout the years, including Irina Shayk, with whom he had a child, and most recently, Dianna Agron. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga also sparked rumors as co-stars.

But for now, Bradley and Huma are a hot item, and they had the help of a famous mutual friend to help the love connection happen.

Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, thanks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour

Page Six exclusively reported that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have been dating each other for a few months. A source close to the two revealed the juicy details.

The source shared that a famous face facilitated the love connection between Bradley and Huma– Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The source said, “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Bradley allegedly dumped former Glee actress Dianna Agron so that he could date Huma. The source explained, “Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

The source believed Bradley and Huma were a match made in heaven because of their similar interests and explained, “They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Who is Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend, Huma Abedin?

Exactly who is the lady with whom Bradley is so smitten? If the name “Huma Abedin” sounds familiar, it is likely because she has been well-known in politics.



Huma was a top aide to Hillary Clinton for years and played an integral role in her failed campaign for the 2016 presidency. Huma was also married to disgraced New York politician Anthony Wiener from 2010 to 2017, when they divorced.

While Anthony and Huma were together, the former New York congressman was charged with sexting a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his crimes and served 15 months in a facility in Devens, Massachusetts.

In a November 2021 interview with The Cut, Huma shared that her marriage was over, but “my relationship with my child’s father is not, and never will be.”

Huma leaned on many people during that difficult time in her life, including Anna Wintour. She said Anna got her out of bed and her depression by inviting her out, saying,” ‘We’re going to the theater for a random movie and we’re going to go eat.’ And just being out and being with her, I just felt sort of normal and loved.”

She revealed she and Anthony live very close and said, “We are in the final stages of our divorce. Lawyers are doing their lawyer thing.”

Huma’s book, Both/And, is available now.