Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still love each other decades after split 

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow express their love 25 years later. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow seems like a lifetime ago, but the love between the two celebrities still lives on in their hearts.

Brad and Gwyneth split in 1997, and each has had two marriages since they broke up.

The former lovers teamed up for a Goop article about Father’s Day, and of course, their previous relationship came up, with both sharing sweet memories. The two reminisced about Gwyneth’s father, Bruce, who passed away in 2002.

Although Gwyneth has moved on to another Brad, she still has a love for the Oklahoma native she was engaged to 25 years ago.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow still love each other

Brad gave a special Father’s Day edition interview to Gwyneth’s lifestyle website, Goop.

Gwyneth served as the interviewer during the discussion with Brad, and the two discussed Gwyneth’s late father, Bruce.

Gwyneth discussed finding the Brad she was “supposed to marry,” and Brad Pitt agreed. The Troy actor said, “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” and added, “And I do love you.” Gwyneth echoed her former fiance’s sentiments and responded, “I love you so much.”

After sharing their feelings, they began talking about Bruce Paltrow, who died five years after Brad and Gwyneth’s engagement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She recalled a moment with her father, Bruce, who likened Brad to another son. She said, “I’ll never forget when we were engaged, and he [Bruce Paltrow] came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, “You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son.” What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”

The Fight Club actor remembered Bruce fondly and said, “One of the many things I loved about Bruce—because he did have a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about—was he really fostered your voice, your independence. He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting, you know?”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s relationship history since dating

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were engaged to be married before calling it off in 1997. The two remained friends, but the same cannot be said for the relationships since.

Brad has been married twice — first to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in 2000. The two broke up in 2005, around the time when he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Angelina got pregnant in early 2006, married Brad in 2014, and filed for divorce in 2015.

Brad and Angelina have undergone legal battles for the past seven years, including a new lawsuit last week.

Gwyneth appears to have had more success in the love department because her second marriage to American Horror Story showrunner Brad Falchuck is still going strong. She is still friendly with her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom she shared a daughter, Apple, and a son, Moses.