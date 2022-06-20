Bob Saget’s daughter Lara shared the sweetest Father’s Day message on first holiday without dad

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara shared a post about her dad on her first Father’s Day without him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Lara Saget shared a throwback photo of her and her best friend, her dad Bob Saget, to commemorate her first Father’s Day without him.

Bob Saget sadly passed away in January of this year at age 65 after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Lara is one of Bob’s three daughters, along with Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Lara Saget’s Father’s Day tribute in Bob’s memory

On Instagram, the actor’s daughter shared a sweet throwback photo of the two and a written tribute to recognize the first holiday without her dad.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” she wrote. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

“I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless.”

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible,” Lara continued. “It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always. I commit to doing the same. The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love.”

She finished the post by telling Bob she loved him infinitely and wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

Many fans and friends of Bob Saget chimed in to send their love to Lara, including one of Bob’s television daughters on Full House, Jodie Sweetin.

“Beautiful, Lara. Sending you lots of love today,” Jodie wrote.

Lara’s previous throwback tributes to her late father

Shortly after Bob’s passing, Lara broke her silence with a throwback photo of the two on Instagram to share how grateful she felt to have had him as a father.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she wrote. “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body.”

“Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.”

“Love completely and be kind,” she continued. “Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love.”

Lara also posted another childhood photo a week later of Bob with her and her sisters all laying on the floor together. She joined it with another touching caption about Bob’s ability to give love and how impactful it was in her life.

“It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid. That I love you is all that matters and that I wouldn’t have done anything differently,” Lara wrote.

“My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully,” she continued.

“And tell people how much I love them. Always.”