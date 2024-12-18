Blake Shelton reveals ‘humiliating’ moment with Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma

Blake Shelton has been married to Gwen Stefani since July 3, 2021. They met on the set of The Voice, fell in love, and have been inseparable ever since.

Blake left The Voice at the end of Season 23, while Gwen stayed. However, as Monsters and Critics reported, Gwen may be leaving The Voice.

Gwen has three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Blake is also fully involved in their lives and takes his stepsons seriously.

Blake told People that his stepfather’s presence in his life made him realize how important his role in the lives of Gwen’s sons should be. He said, “I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Even though Blake is serious about his role as step-dad, sometimes kids do funny things, and you can only laugh about them later rather than get upset.

Recently, Blake shared such a time with the folks at Country Music Television, and this time, it involved another country music star, thereby putting an egg on Blake’s face in embarrassment.

Blake shares the time that Zuma Face-Timed Vince Gill

Blake Shelton might be a country superstar and a beloved TV personality, but even he has his fair share of embarrassing moments with other country music stars.

Blake recently shared with Country Music Television an embarrassing time with his wife, Gwen Stefani’s middle son, Zuma.

Blake shared that Zuma, now 16, tried to message his nanny, Vince, but instead FaceTimed Vince Gill.

In the now-famous clip, Blake said of Zuma, “He thought he was calling his nanny Vince, and he called Vince Gill. I was walking through the house and heard Vince Gill’s voice laughing. I looked and saw Zuma throw the phone down.”

Blake asked what was going on and that Zuma “was like, ‘I don’t know, there was some man that answered Vince’s phone.'”

Vince Gill was in Amsterdam performing with the Eagles and told Blake when he called back.

Blake recounted that Vince said, “‘Man, I was laughing. I thought you must have been drunk or something.'” Blake finished the story by sharing how “humiliating” it was for him.

It is excellent that Blake can laugh about it now instead of being humiliated about the mistake.

What is Blake working on next?

Blake is teaming up with Taylor Sheridan, the star of Yellowstone, to find the next big country music star. Now that Yellowstone has ended, Taylor has several projects, including a spinoff featuring Kelly Reilly.

Blake left The Voice at the end of Season 23, leaving Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend to judge the popular show, but he will soon be back on television in a new role.

People Magazine reports that Blake and Taylor are working on The Road, which will premiere sometime in the fall of 2025.

The show will follow Blake as he tries to discover the next big star in country music, and it looks like it will be great!