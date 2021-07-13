Beyonce just wore the cutest midi dress paired with a micro blue purse and the result is eye-catching

Beyonce was seen shopping with her youngest daughter, Rumi, recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Beyonce recently shared a series of summer-inspired pics and it suddenly got super hot on the internet.

The megastar, 39, who isn’t an avid Instagram poster, gave fans some much-needed eye candy with her vibrantly hued ensemble as she stunned in the bright yellow, orange, and blue Mara Hoffman dress and micro blue purse.

With her golden hair looking naturally curly and full over her shoulders, Beyonce topped off her regalia with some flat-topped, angular cat-eye shades.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The entertainer was spotted wearing the knock-out outfit while on a fun shopping spree with her youngest daughter, Rumi, in New York City’s FAO Schwarz on July 10.

Along with the tiny purse, the singer and actress totally nailed the look with some orange-sherbet nails, turquoise ankle strap heels, and dangly orange and blue earrings.

Last week, Beyonce shared some more summer-infused snaps, posing in an elbow-length, front-tied crop top and some billowy floral pants next to husband, Jay Z, who looked casual in some grey Puma shorts, shirt and a bucket hat.

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy won a Grammy this year

Beyonce’s youngest mini-me, and twin sister to brother Sir, was born in June of 2017, joining big sister Blue Ivy, now 9.

Blue Ivy appears to have inherited her parents’ musical genes, scoring a Grammy this year for the music video for Brown Skin Girl.

What are the youngest artists to win Grammy awards?

Becoming the second youngest artist ever to score a Grammy, Blue Ivy joined her mom in accepting the award alongside fellow star Wizkid of Nigerian Afrobeats fame.

The youngest artist to win a Grammy was Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters. Leah was just 8 years old when she took home the 2002 trophy for Album of the Year, along with her sisters, for collaborating on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 when she won her first Grammy in 1997 for Best New Artist, comes in at third youngest on the list of Grammy winners, followed by Luis Miguel who won at 14 years and approximately 10 months old in 1984.

Beyoncé & Rumi seen shopping at FAO Schwarz toy store in NYC — July 10th. 💙 pic.twitter.com/q5VIMSu5qO — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 12, 2021

Next on the list is Stephen Marley, son of famed reggae singer Bob Marley. Stephen was 16 and a half years old when he took home a Grammy in 1989 for Best Reggae Album along with Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.

Lorde comes in sixth, having scored her first Grammy in 2014 at age 17, with Billie Eilish, Daya, Monica, and Christina Aquilera snagging the last spots in the top 10.