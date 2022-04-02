Benedict Cumberbatch calls Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ‘very ambitious’

Benedict Cumberbatch spilled his thoughts on two Marvel projects. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about his recent Marvel projects. He commented on the highly-anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange and his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Cumberbatch has had a busy year – accumulating multiple nominations for his Netflix western, The Power of the Dog. The actor was snubbed for Best Actor at the 94th Annual Academy Awards for his role. Other recent projects include The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and a short cameo in Netflix’s The Bubble.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange 2

The English actor is famed for playing the lead character in Doctor Strange. He has appeared in his title movie, as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He opened up about the sorcerer’s upcoming sequel in a new issue of Total Film. “It is madness, for sure, what happens in our film,” Cumberbatch said.

The actor continued to tease: “It’s pretty full-on. And it’s big, man. It’s very, very ambitious. And if we bring it off, I think it could be one of the biggest [Marvel films] we’ve seen so far.”

The movie is scheduled to be released this summer. It has suffered through multiple delays related to COVID-19 and has been subject to reshoots.

Cumberbatch blames Spider-Man for No Way Home

In the same interview, Cumberbatch recalled the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero flick is driven by the chaos that erupts when the sorcerer’s memory-erasing spell goes wrong due to a few late interruptions from Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

“I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that the spell is interrupted something like six times?” the Doctor Strange actor joked.

Cumberbatch doesn’t think Doctor Strange needs to take all of the blame. “I think it’s just too easily written off as: ‘He’s going to have to pay for his arrogance.’ It’s not all arrogance, actually. I think some of it is a very calculated risk. But we’ll see where that takes him.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Marvel’s Phase Four. It has, thus far, included the new Disney+ Marvel series – WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight. Also, the recent cinematic releases – Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness premieres May 6, 2022.