Ben Affleck looks so uncomfortable in sweet J.Lo video that fans ask him to ‘blink twice’ if he needs help

Jennifer Lopez posted a video with Ben Affleck that led to fans asking if he needed help. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson/FS/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet video of her and her husband, Ben Affleck, stating that she’s the happiest she has ever been, according to the sound bite. However, fans believed that Affleck looked uncomfortable in the video and began telling him to “blink twice” if he needed help.

The short video was posted on November 20, 2022, and saw Lopez and Affleck posing together. Lopez rested her cheek against Affleck’s forehead as they smiled at the camera.

Their smiles grew even bigger as the audio played over them, which stated, “Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

The video wasn’t too surprising, as Lopez has been open about her relationship with Affleck. The two were initially engaged in 2002 before breaking it off.

However, they had a second-chance romance when they revealed in 2021 that they were dating again. Their whirlwind relationship led to their marriage in July 2022.

Hence, in her adorable video, Lopez confirmed that she had found happiness with her new husband, Affleck.

Fans responded to Jennifer Lopez’s video with Ben Affleck

Lopez posted the video with Affleck to her TikTok account, sharing it with her nearly 15.5 million followers.

The video quickly racked up over a million likes but also received some negative comments from fans. Viewers believed that Affleck looked uncomfortable and began to ask if he was in danger or needed help.

Some of the comments also expressed doubt that the two would remain together. However, others were more positive and expressed admiration for their second-chance romance.

Other negative comments persisted, though, telling Affleck to “blink three times” if he needed help and claiming that he never looks happy.

While the comments were divided between support for the couple and speculation about their relationship, Lopez chose not to respond publicly to them.

Lopez’s and Affleck’s relationship timeline

Lopez’s relationship with Affleck has garnered quite a bit of attention, as their romance includes them breaking up and getting back together again.

The two first met on the set of Gigli in 2001, where they portrayed lovers whose romance was complicated by their work as assassins. They went on to star together in the 2004 film Jersey Girl.

They found love behind the scenes and became engaged in 2002. However, in 2004 they announced that they had split and broken off the engagement.

Affleck expressed that Lopez partially broke off the engagement because the couple received negative media attention for their relationship. Despite the split, they remained on good terms throughout the years.

Then, in 2021, after Lopez split from her then-partner, Alex Rodriguez, she and Affleck began spending time together. Their friendship rekindled their romance, and they went official with their reunion in July 2021.

A year later, they were married, almost 20 years after they had first been engaged.