Bella Hadid shares the truth about why she quit drinking

Model Bella Hadid reveals why she stopped drinking alcohol in a new interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Bella Hadid, a successful model, has spoken candidly about her relationship with alcohol in a new interview.

The 25-year-old model opened up about why she quit drinking and how it affected her career.

She is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid.

Before she started her modeling career, Hadid made headlines for a DUI arrest in 2014.

According to E! Online, the model was pulled over by cops and was given a breathalyzer test, where she allegedly blew almost double the limit.

Hadid revealed what stopped her from drinking

In an interview with InStyle Magazine, Hadid revealed that she quit drinking six months ago. However, she opened up about her previous love of alcohol and her worries about self-control.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she said.

She also revealed she had brain scans that showed her the effects alcohol had on her brain, adding that it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass.”

Hadid also revealed how she would suffer from anxiety due to alcohol and listed that as one of the reasons she no longer needs to drink.

As she quit drinking mid-2021, the publication notes that it will be her first dry January.

“I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” she said before adding:

“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Bella Hadid is a Kin Euphorics partner

Bella is currently co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic drinks brand. In the interview, she spoke about how she uses the non-alcoholic drink such as the brand’s LightWave product to calm her anxiety.

She also revealed she used to take sleeping pills to battle jet lag but now prefers natural remedies, crediting the Kin Spritz drinks as helping her attain natural sleep.

Hadid was previously in a relationship with The Weeknd; they started dating in 2015 but had their last breakup in 2019. She is currently dating art director Marc Kalman, and they went public in July 2021 when she attended Paris Fashion Week.