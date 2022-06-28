Bella Hadid debuts shaved head and no eyebrows backstage at Marc Jacobs

Bella Hadid debuted a shaved head and no eyebrows at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid showed off a shaved head and no eyebrows recently, but fortunately, it was only for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 fashion show.

The Palestinian/Dutch model wore extremely blunt, black bangs with her head shaved on the sides, giving her the look of an alien or someone from the very distant future.

While her hair was short and shaved in the front, it was super long in the back, and her eyebrows were nowhere to be found.

Bella Hadid wore a variety of outfits while sporting a shaved head and no eyebrows

Bella wore several outfits for the show, including a huge black dress that looked like it was made from plastic and a white dress that looked like a hotel bathrobe with one sleeve rolled up. Bella showed off the look while having her hair done backstage at the show, taking a selfie for Instagram in the mirror.

She sat in jeans with a white tank top and no bra, paired with a black zip-up hoodie. Her hair had multiple clips in it, and she stared at the mirror with a serious look on her face.

She simply tagged the photo with Marc Jacobs’s Instagram.

Gigi Hadid also took part in the Marc Jacobs show

Bella’s sister, model Gigi Hadid was also in the show, sporting the same hair and lack of eyebrows. She was seen in a huge, bright pink sweater with incredibly tall, platform, white heels.

Later in a more simple outfit, Gigi wore a pair of pink trousers with a dark belt, a white tank top, and a white scarf on her shoulders.

Bella recalled always feeling like the ugly sister

Bella talked about the feeling of needing to measure up to her model sister all the time while covering Vogue in March of this year.

She recalled always feeling like the ugly sister who wasn’t as fun or outgoing, and having a lot of mental health problems, wondering how she possibly got into the business of modeling.

She told the publication, “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me.”

She continued, “And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business?”

W Magazine posted video from the Marc Jacobs show

W Magazine posted videos from the show on their Instagram, writing in the caption, “Monday with @marcjacobs. The designer presented his fall 2022 collection tonight at the @nypl where familiar faces including #GigiHadid and #BellaHadid underwent drastic makeovers that rendered them almost unrecognizable. Titled ‘Choice.’, the collection was an homage to the essential need for creativity in times of crisis.”