Bella Hadid addresses cosmetic surgery rumors and being called the ‘uglier’ sister. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Laurent Koffel

Bella Hadid has addressed rumors that she’s had cosmetic surgery done.

The model also opened up about what it was like being called the ‘uglier’ sister and how she takes care of her mental health.

Bella Hadid addresses cosmetic surgery rumors

In a recent interview with Vogue, Bella addressed rumors that she’s had cosmetic surgery done.

She revealed that she got a nose job when she was 14 years old.



“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told Vogue. “I think I would have grown into it.”

As for other claims, including that she got “her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled,” Bella clarified that none of that is true.



She noted that people have made assumptions due to one photo of her as a teenager looking “puffy.” She also revealed that she uses face tape but has not had her eyes lifted.

She added, “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Bella also brought up the comparisons between her and her sister, model Gigi Hadid.

“I was the uglier sister,” Bella told Vogue. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”



“I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business?” she continued. “But over the years, I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She went on to say that in her time as a model, she has never missed a job and has always been punctual, “No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”

Bella Hadid opens up about mental health

Bella recently opened up about her mental health and drinking in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the model stopped drinking after seeing brain scans of the effects that alcohol had on her brain. She also noted that she would suffer from anxiety due to alcohol.

Bella is also open about suffering from depression and body image issues.

She told Vogue, “So, now everything that I do in my personal life is literally to make sure that my mental state stays above water. Fashion can make you or break you. And if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you.”

Bella recently followed in her sister’s footsteps and announced that she would be donating all of her earnings from this year’s autumn/winter fashion week to aid Ukraine.