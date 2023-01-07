Bam Margera reveals he was near-death following COVID-19 battle

Bam Margera was “pronounced dead” after COVID-19 battle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jackass star Bam Margera has candidly revealed he was “basically pronounced dead” after experiencing five seizures.

The 43-year-old was rushed to a hospital in San Diego, California, last month with a “very serious” case of pneumonia.

Bam, real name Brandon Cole Margera, later tested positive for Covid-19 and, as a result, was put on a ventilator, as TMZ reports.

However, the stunt performer has now revealed that his recent hospitalization was much worse than he and people realized.

Bam, who shot to fame in the early 2000s, suffered from multiple seizures while at the hospital and was “basically pronounced dead.”

On Thursday (January 5) the father of one appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast where he recalled the experience and detailed how serious his condition got.

Bam Margera ‘was pronounced dead’ during COVID-19 battle

Bam said, “I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis’ birthday, December 8th, did not know that I had like gnarly Covid, my body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures.”

He told his former Jackass costar Steve-O that the seizures lasted “10 to 20 minutes each.”

However, during Bam’s fourth seizure, he bit his tongue, which got “so swollen and puffy.”

As a result, the dad-of-one began swallowing his own “infected blood,” which led to more health complications.

In an even worse turn of events, he then suffered a fifth seizure and couldn’t breathe without a tube, causing him to stay on life support for ten days.

“I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple hours,” he shared.

Bam said, “They’re like ‘Dude you’ve been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren’t breathing on your own.'”

“So I spent eight days in there,” he shared.

Bam Margera was hospitalized in December

Bam was one of the founders of the original Jackass crew, featuring Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Bam, Ryan Dunn, and other jokesters.

At the start of December, it was reported that Bam ended up in the hospital battling an intense case of pneumonia.

However, he was later discharged from the hospital and took to his Instagram to share a snap.

He wrote in the caption, “I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family, and you for the love, support and prayers,” alongside a praying hand emoji and a purple heart emoji.

Appearing in good spirits, the TV star posed next to a friend in the snap.

It comes following Bam’s trip to rehab last year, as a result of his battle with addiction.

He was sentenced to court-ordered rehab in Florida in June, where he initially escaped.

The rehab stint in June followed a particularly turbulent period for the star.

As NME reports, in February 2021 he claimed he’d been fired from the Jackass Forever movie midway through filming.

At the time, Bam told fans that he had been cut from the new film and asked fans to boycott the movie.