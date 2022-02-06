Ava DuVernay shares the real reason she never got married or had kids

Ava DuVernay opens up about her love life in a new magazine cover interview. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ava DuVernay, an award-winning filmmaker, talks about her personal life in a new interview. The 49-year-old reveals why she never got married or had any children.

The director and filmmaker made history with her work in the 2014 movie Selma when she became the first black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

In addition, she was the first black female director to have her film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

DuVernay is also noted for creating, writing, and directing crime drama miniseries When They See Us, about the exonerated Central Park Five.

The award-winning series is about the accused teens in the 1989 rape and assault of a white woman, known as the Central Park jogger case.

The series starred the late Michael K. Williams along with Logan Marshall-Green, Joshua Jackson, Blair Underwood, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo.

Ava DuVernay gets candid about why she never started a family

In an interview with InStyle, the filmmaker talked about her relationships when asked if she still had to learn anything.

In response, she said her relationships with people have been “a bit stagnant.”

She also spoke about the importance of meeting new people:

“There’s that line people say, ‘No new friends.’ But there can be. I can’t mature in my work if I don’t open my life a bit more,” she said. “I didn’t have kids by choice, and I’m not married by choice. I was able to embrace my career later in life, in my 30’s. So I’m going to do what feels good to me, and I’m going to have fun.”

Ava’s dating life has been subject to speculation for many years. She was rumored to be dating rapper and actor Common after collaborating on her Netflix documentary 13th.

DuVernay explains why she resents the term ‘workaholic’

In her interview, DuVernay explained why she doesn’t like the term “workaholic” after acknowledging how making it through the pandemic helped her prioritize what is important in her life.

“I’m someone who was a real workaholic and I always resented being called a workaholic because that makes it sound like an addiction of some kind. My work is my heartbeat, and I enjoy doing it, so I always resented it being called something negative.”

DuVernay recently worked on the CW superhero series Naomi with actress Kaci Walfall starring in the lead role as Naomi McDuffie.