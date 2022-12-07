Anne Heche’s final autopsy report confirms actress was not impaired at time of crash

The final autopsy of Anne Heche asserts the star was not impaired during her tragic car crash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Anne Heche was not impaired by alcohol or any drugs at the time of the fatal car crash that took her life at just 53, a final autopsy has determined.

The Hollywood star tragically died in August when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles and it caught fire.

The accident started a fire that took 60 firefighters to put out and resulted in Anne being trapped in the car for nearly an hour.

She was rushed to the hospital and remained on life support for several days, but ultimately passed away from her injuries on August 11.

Anne’s final autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has since been obtained Tuesday by Fox News Digital.

As Fox News via MSN reports, it showed that Anne had previously used cocaine and marijuana – but she was not impaired at the time of the fatal crash.

Anne Heche’s final autopsy reveals she was not impaired

The coroner’s Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani explained to Fox News Digital, “The toxicology tested from the hospital admission blood showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine.

“Therefore, there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash.”

The coroner added, “The urine toxicology results detected medications given to her after being treated in the hospital (including fentanyl) and prior use of marijuana, but not at the time of injury.”

The report also listed Anne’s immediate cause of death as “inhalation and thermal injuries.”

While a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” was listed as a contributing cause.

Heche’s death was first ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, according to a coroner’s report seen by PEOPLE magazine.

The actress was best known for her roles in Psycho, Six Days, Seven Nights, and Donnie Brasco.

Throughout her career, she garnered several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award.

She also gained attention for her personal life, including her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

The woman whose home Anne Heche’s car crashed into speaks out

Lynne Mishele’s house was set on fire after the actress accidentally crashed into her home in August.

After the accident, she released a video sympathizing with the Hollywood actress who lost her life and her family and friends.

Mishele, who was in the backyard of her rented home at the time of the crash, was treated for minor injuries after returning to save her pets from the fire.

A GoFundMe for Mishele has raised over $183k at the time of writing.

It reveals that she lost most of her possessions in the home, which burnt to the ground. Her two puppies were reportedly unharmed in the fiery accident.